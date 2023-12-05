Angus man made sex tape threats and hinted he could track victim’s movements

A Brechin man has been placed on a curfew for half-a-year after admitting tormenting a woman, including by threatening to post online a sex tape he made of them.

George McPhee returned to the dock at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, where he was told his attitude to social workers was “quintessential denialism.”

McPhee previously admitted engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive towards the woman between April 2021 and January 2022 at a property in Cowdenbeath.

There, he recorded a video of himself having sex with the woman and then repeatedly threatened to publish it on social media.

He repeatedly made unwanted phone calls and sent unwanted texts, including ones with derogatory remarks.

McPhee also sent the woman a map, indicating he could track her movements.

On another occasion, he attended at her home and stole some jewellery.

In the dock

The 37-year-old, of Waterstone Road in Brechin, met with social workers since tendering a plea of guilty.

Of the resultant report, Sheriff Robert More said: “It’s quintessential denialism.”

Solicitor John McLaughlin said: “He accepts full responsibility.

“There is some understanding of the conduct and how it impacted the victim.

“He tells me he is willing to engage.

“There is a reference to a period of imprisonment.

“That was in relation to a remand period.

“He doesn’t want to go back to prison.”

Sheriff More imposed a 180-day restriction of liberty order, running from 9pm to 6am as an alternative to custody.

He also imposed a non-harassment order, protecting McPhee’s victim for three years.

Previous sexual offence

The sheriff found there was no significant sexual element to the latest offending so opted not to place McPhee on the Sex Offenders Register.

However, earlier this year, McPhee was placed on the Register and under supervision for a year.

Officers attended at a field to the rear of East Mill Road in Brechin on June 22 last year, having received numerous calls in the early afternoon.

They found drunk McPhee lying on the ground and called for an ambulance.

When paramedics arrived, he became agitated and, still lying on the ground, told a female constable: “I’ve got a 10-inch c*ck.”

When a male constable tried to assist McPhee, he kicked him on the body.

At Forfar Sheriff Court, Sheriff Krista Johnston said: “This was a fairly disgraceful performance on your part and to speak to anybody in that way is just shameful.”

