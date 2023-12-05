Angus man made sex tape threats and hinted he could track victim’s movements

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus man made sex tape threats and hinted he could track victim’s movements

George McPhee, 37, has been placed on a curfew after tormenting a woman in Fife for nine months.

By Ross Gardiner
McPhee threatened to put a sex tape on social media. Image: Shutterstock.
A Brechin man has been placed on a curfew for half-a-year after admitting tormenting a woman, including by threatening to post online a sex tape he made of them.

George McPhee returned to the dock at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, where he was told his attitude to social workers was “quintessential denialism.”

McPhee previously admitted engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive towards the woman between April 2021 and January 2022 at a property in Cowdenbeath.

There, he recorded a video of himself having sex with the woman and then repeatedly threatened to publish it on social media.

He repeatedly made unwanted phone calls and sent unwanted texts, including ones with derogatory remarks.

McPhee also sent the woman a map, indicating he could track her movements.

On another occasion, he attended at her home and stole some jewellery.

In the dock

The 37-year-old, of Waterstone Road in Brechin, met with social workers since tendering a plea of guilty.

Of the resultant report, Sheriff Robert More said: “It’s quintessential denialism.”

Solicitor John McLaughlin said: “He accepts full responsibility.

“There is some understanding of the conduct and how it impacted the victim.

“He tells me he is willing to engage.

“There is a reference to a period of imprisonment.

“That was in relation to a remand period.

“He doesn’t want to go back to prison.”

Sheriff More imposed a 180-day restriction of liberty order, running from 9pm to 6am as an alternative to custody.

He  also imposed a non-harassment order, protecting McPhee’s victim for three years.

Previous sexual offence

The sheriff found there was no significant sexual element to the latest offending so opted not to place McPhee on the Sex Offenders Register.

However, earlier this year, McPhee was placed on the Register and under supervision for a year.

Officers attended at a field to the rear of East Mill Road in Brechin on June 22 last year, having received numerous calls in the early afternoon.

They found drunk McPhee lying on the ground and called for an ambulance.

When paramedics arrived, he became agitated and, still lying on the ground, told a female constable: “I’ve got a 10-inch c*ck.”

When a male constable tried to assist McPhee, he kicked him on the body.

At Forfar Sheriff Court, Sheriff Krista Johnston said: “This was a fairly disgraceful performance on your part and to speak to anybody in that way is just shameful.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

