A985 in Fife closed both ways after ‘serious’ crash

The A985 in Fife is closed in both directions west of Rosyth after a “serious” crash.

Emergency services were called to the incident near Limekilns at around 7.20am on Tuesday.

Fire crews from Dunfermline and Lochgelly, and a specialist unit from Edinburgh, have been called to the scene.

It is not known if anyone has been injured.

Traffic Scotland says queues are building in the area.

More to follow