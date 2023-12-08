7 men charged after Dundee city centre crime crackdown

Seven men have been charged with a variety of offences during a Dundee city centre crime crackdown.

Police have been carrying out a period of action in a bid to tackle issues including drug-dealing, shoplifting and anti-social behaviour.

Enforcement work began with a drugs raid at a property on Seagate last Thursday (November 30).

Two men – aged 28 and 32 – were charged after £44,500 worth of cocaine was recovered.

Arrests after Dundee city centre crime crackdown

Police have now revealed that the crackdown has also resulted in further arrests, including:

Two men, aged 57 and 41, have been charged after cocaine worth about £1,500 and a four-figure sum of cash were found during a stop and search on Logie Street (included as part of city centre operation)

Following reports of several thefts from vehicles, a 30-year-old man has been charged

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with outstanding warrants, and cautioned and charged in connection with shoplifting

After several shoplifting offences from a shopping centre, a 45-year-old man has been arrested and charged

The crackdown comes after concerns were raised by shop bosses about crime and anti-social behaviour last week.

A city centre pend was also nicknamed ‘Crack Alley’ by workers following a spate of drugs issues.

Detective Inspector Scott Carswell, who has been leading the crackdown, says the increased police activity has been praised by retailers.

He said: “We are aware there has been a noticeable increase in drug-dealing, shoplifting and anti-social behaviour.

“Our enforcement work and engagement has been welcomed by retailers.

“We are facing competing demands and divisional management are looking at different models for city centre policing.

“I can assure the public there is always a police presence within the city centre.”