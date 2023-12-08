7 men charged after Dundee city centre crime crackdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

7 men charged after Dundee city centre crime crackdown

Police have been targeting crimes including drug-dealing, anti-social behaviour and shoplifting.

By James Simpson
Police in Dundee city centre during a crackdown this week. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Seven men have been charged with a variety of offences during a Dundee city centre crime crackdown.

Police have been carrying out a period of action in a bid to tackle issues including drug-dealing, shoplifting and anti-social behaviour.

Enforcement work began with a drugs raid at a property on Seagate last Thursday (November 30).

Two men – aged 28 and 32 – were charged after £44,500 worth of cocaine was recovered.

Arrests after Dundee city centre crime crackdown

Police have now revealed that the crackdown has also resulted in further arrests, including:

  • Two men, aged 57 and 41, have been charged after cocaine worth about £1,500 and a four-figure sum of cash were found during a stop and search on Logie Street (included as part of city centre operation)
  • Following reports of several thefts from vehicles, a 30-year-old man has been charged
  • A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with outstanding warrants, and cautioned and charged in connection with shoplifting
  • After several shoplifting offences from a shopping centre, a 45-year-old man has been arrested and charged

The crackdown comes after concerns were raised by shop bosses about crime and anti-social behaviour last week.

A city centre pend was also nicknamed ‘Crack Alley’ by workers following a spate of drugs issues.

Police during their Dundee city centre crackdown. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Detective Inspector Scott Carswell, who has been leading the crackdown, says the increased police activity has been praised by retailers.

He said: “We are aware there has been a noticeable increase in drug-dealing, shoplifting and anti-social behaviour.

“Our enforcement work and engagement has been welcomed by retailers.

“We are facing competing demands and divisional management are looking at different models for city centre policing.

“I can assure the public there is always a police presence within the city centre.”

