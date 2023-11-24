Workers nickname Dundee pend ‘Crack Alley’ as city centre blighted by drug-dealing

New CCTV has been installed near a Dundee city centre pend that some workers have nicknamed ‘Crack Alley’.

New Inn Entry has attracted the name from staff in nearby businesses due to persistent problems with drug-dealing and drug use.

The pend, which leads from High Street to the Keiller Centre, is now a no-go area for many.

Those who work in the area claim drugs are being dealt “in plain sight”.

One trader – who did not wish to be named – said: “It’s been renamed ‘Crack Alley’.

“It’s certainly got worse over the last few months.

“You see people ‘out of it’ in the pend.

“On certain days there could be a half a dozen folk congregating there.

“Some of the people dealing are barely even teenagers.

“It’s certainly not a good look for the city centre – folk are scared and, for some, it’s a bit of a no-go walkway.”

Another worker described the situation as “crazy”.

He said: “There are people that don’t like coming into the city centre now because of these issues.

“This is happening in plain sight right at High Street.

“Some of the stuff we’ve witnessed and heard taking place is crazy – it’s almost becoming normal.

“We’re aware a new camera has been installed near the pend.

“As far as we understand, those involved are moving between here and other city centre locations.

“It all appears to be young teenage lads supplying, dressed in black hoodies.

“The current situation isn’t fair on the general public or the retailers.”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council, which installed the CCTV, said: “The council works closely with Police Scotland and retailers to make the city centre a safer place for everyone.

“As part of these efforts, the council has put in place environmental changes at New Inn Entry which include a new Keiller’s mural, planters and an additional CCTV camera.

“We are also raising awareness of the Retail Watch scheme to help city centre outlets to understand more about business crime prevention.

“Businesses can also join the council’s Duncan (radio link) scheme to raise any issues directly with the police CCTV room and police can also be contacted directly.”