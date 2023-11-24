Workers nickname Dundee pend ‘Crack Alley’ as city centre blighted by drug-dealing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Workers nickname Dundee pend ‘Crack Alley’ as city centre blighted by drug-dealing

New CCTV has been installed as part of efforts to improve New Inn Entry.

By James Simpson
New Inn Entry has been given the nickname 'Crack Alley' by some workers. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
New Inn Entry has been given the nickname 'Crack Alley' by some workers. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

New CCTV has been installed near a Dundee city centre pend that some workers have nicknamed ‘Crack Alley’.

New Inn Entry has attracted the name from staff in nearby businesses due to persistent problems with drug-dealing and drug use.

The pend, which leads from High Street to the Keiller Centre, is now a no-go area for many.

Those who work in the area claim drugs are being dealt “in plain sight”.

‘Crack Alley’: Dundee city centre drug issues ‘getting worse’

One trader – who did not wish to be named – said: “It’s been renamed ‘Crack Alley’.

“It’s certainly got worse over the last few months.

“You see people ‘out of it’ in the pend.

“On certain days there could be a half a dozen folk congregating there.

“Some of the people dealing are barely even teenagers.

“It’s certainly not a good look for the city centre – folk are scared and, for some, it’s a bit of a no-go walkway.”

Another worker described the situation as “crazy”.

‘Some of the stuff we’ve witnessed and heard taking place is crazy’

He said: “There are people that don’t like coming into the city centre now because of these issues.

“This is happening in plain sight right at High Street.

“Some of the stuff we’ve witnessed and heard taking place is crazy – it’s almost becoming normal.

“We’re aware a new camera has been installed near the pend.

“As far as we understand, those involved are moving between here and other city centre locations.

“It all appears to be young teenage lads supplying, dressed in black hoodies.

“The current situation isn’t fair on the general public or the retailers.”

The pend was tapped off by police earlier this month due to an incident. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council, which installed the CCTV, said: “The council works closely with Police Scotland and retailers to make the city centre a safer place for everyone.

“As part of these efforts, the council has put in place environmental changes at New Inn Entry which include a new Keiller’s mural, planters and an additional CCTV camera.

“We are also raising awareness of the Retail Watch scheme to help city centre outlets to understand more about business crime prevention.

“Businesses can also join the council’s Duncan (radio link) scheme to raise any issues directly with the police CCTV room and police can also be contacted directly.”

Conversation