REVIEW: Five stars for ‘foot stomping’ Pitlochry performance of Sunshine On Leith

Reviewer Peter Cargill was blown away by the 'breathtaking' musical featuring Proclaimers songs.

Robbie Scott as Davy and Finlay Bain as Ally in Sunshine on Leith. Image: Fraser Band.
By Peter Cargill

It all began with army-booted feet slamming down on the stage in rhythm to the opening Sky Takes The Soul.

Within an instant, Sunshine came to brighten up a dreich winter’s day.

After last year’s massive hit of Stephen Greenhorn’s Sunshine on Leith, in partnership with Edinburgh’s Capital Theatres, a chance for a repeat offering from the Pitlochry Festival Theatre company was enough to “make anyone’s heart fly”.

Featuring The Proclaimers music, Sunshine has become a Scottish standard over the years in much the same vein as Tony Roper’s The Steamie — you know what you are getting but never tire of the format.

The opening number set the tone — for this is a thumping production from Pitlochry’s artistic director Elizabeth Newman.

The musicianship of the PFT cast impressed Peter. Image: Fraser Band.

It’s funny, exciting, emotional and an absolute treat — the slickness and vocal dexterity of the 12-strong cast, who also play innumerable instruments, come into the “breathtaking” category.

Recently discharged Davy and Ally return to their homes in Edinburgh after their tour in Afghanistan. Ally’s girlfriend is Davy’s sister Liz and a blind date foursome finds Davy matched up with Yvonne.

Oops, she’s English — never mind, he gets over it.

Robbie Scott and Sinead Kenny play lovers Davy and Yvonne. Image: Fraser Band.

Of course, love never runs smoothly and even Davy and Liz’s parents have their problems.

Finlay Bain (Ally) and Fiona Wood (Liz), alongside Robbie Scott (Davy) and Sinead Kenny (Yvonne) lead a superb cast which must rank as one of the finest assembled at Pitlochry. To see this standard of production outside the big cities is something to relish.

Mum and Dad are Alyson Orr and Keith Macpherson, whose meeting with a daughter he never knew he had (Jessica Dives), pulls all the emotional strings.

The ensemble members helped bring the production to life. Image: Fraser Band.

Making no less a contribution were Charlotte Grayson (Hazel), and ensemble members James Dawoud, Trudy Ward, Jake Reynolds and Callum Marshall.

The 30th-wedding anniversary is memorable — for all the wrong reasons. Mum discovers Dad’s infidelity, Liz turns down Ally’s marriage proposal and Yvonne is at odds with Davy’s lack of commitment. It’s not a good night — “Hate My Love”.

To top it all, Dad has a heart attack — Alyson Orr’s rendition of the title song at his bedside is prime example of how to “act” a song.

The audience got on their feet for 500 Miles. Image: Fraser Band.

All that and still 500 Miles to go with the full cast making it a finale to stir the patrons into action.

There is no finer feeling in the theatre than a cheering audience up off their seats. We all wanted to stamp our feet — pass over these army boots.

Sunshine on Leith continues at Pitlochry Festival Theatre until December 23 (including Sunday matinees).

