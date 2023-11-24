New locations for full-fibre broadband in Fife revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New locations for full-fibre broadband in Fife revealed

More than 4,000 households and business across the Kingdom have received the upgrade to improve speeds.

By Alex Banks
Openreach has revealed the latest areas in Fife to gain access to full-fibre broadband.

More than 4,000 households and businesses across Fife now have access to the broadband.

The company is delivering the Scottish Government’s £600 million Reaching 100% (R100) programme targeting the hardest to reach communities.

The full-fibre network is up to 10 times faster than the average home broadband connection.

That means quicker game downloads, better quality video video calls and higher resolution film streaming.

Where is full-fibre broadband now available in Fife?

  • Balmullo
  • Boarhills
  • Buckhaven
  • Cardenden
  • Cleish Hills
  • Cupar
  • Dysart
  • Falkland
A project ensuring “hard-to-reach” locations across Fife have access to full-fibre boradband has been completed. Image: Openreach
  • Inverkeithing
  • Kennoway
  • Kinglassie
  • Kirkcaldy
  • Ladybank
  • Leven
  • Luthrie
  • Newburgh
  • Upper Largo

New broadband a reliable service

Openreach partnership director for Scotland Robert Thorburn said the programme provides a reliable service in remote areas.

He said: “The R100 programme is bringing fast, reliable broadband to the hardest-to-reach places in Scotland, with lots of new work starting in the weeks and months ahead.

“We’re working closely with Fife Council and our build partners to plan and deliver this huge civil undertaking with the least possible disruption to residents.

Richard Lochhead wants remote areas to have reliable services. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“It’s a complex build and our engineers and operatives may need to install new poles or ducts and cables to reach some households.”

Scottish Government innovation minister Richard Lochhead said: “It’s hugely important for homes and businesses to benefit from a full fibre upgrade in places such as Auchtermuchty and Buckhaven.

“Digital connectivity is transforming how we live our lives.

“It connects us in new and different ways, improving public services and helping businesses develop new products and reduce costs.”

Conversation