A9 re-opens after vehicle fire near Pitlochry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

A9 re-opens after vehicle fire near Pitlochry

The road was closed in both directions while emergency services dealt with the fire

By Lindsey Hamilton
A9 car fire
The car on fire on the A9. Image; BEAR Trunk Roads

The A9 has re-opened near Pitlochry after being closed in both directions due to a vehicle fire.

The road was closed just after 1pm on Friday but re-opened at 2.45pm.

Firefighters from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service fought the blaze.

The road was closed by Police Scotland to allow the fire to be extinguished.

A spokeswoman for SFRS said: “We got a call at 1pm that a vehicle was on fire on the A9 near to Pitlochry.

“We send two appliances, one from Pitlochry and one from Aberfeldy.

“Fire fighters using hose reel jets extinguished the fire.”

Bear NW Trunk Roads tweeted: “A9 vehicle fire update – road fully reopened.

“Please be aware that this may have an impact on the A9 SGN works north of Dunkeld.”

Car fire A9
A9 car fire. Image: BEAR NW Trunk Roads

Traffic Scotland tweeted at 1.20pm on Friday: “The A9 is closed in both directions at Pitlochry due to a vehicle fire.

“Police and fire services are on the scene.

“Traffic is building in the area.”

The Courier has contacted Police Scotland for comment.

MORE FOLLOWS

More from Perth & Kinross

The A9 between Killiecrankie and Drumochter.
Traffic lights and convoy to be set up on 16-mile stretch of A9 near…
Gold Buffalo $50 coin
Perth air ambulance charity finds £1,462 foreign coin in collecting tin
Pitlochry Railway Station.
End of the line for Pitlochry station's Victorian footbridge?
Cotton appeared by videolink from Perth Prison and was branded a 'danger to women'.
Fife pervert told he is 'danger to women' as he is jailed for public…
Dunkeld Road in Perth. Image: Google Street View
Woman, 50, injured in Perth hit-and-run
The B954 Alyth to Meigle road is one of the routes impacted by flooding. Image: Google
Roads in Perthshire closed due to flooding after several routes affected in Fife
Brian Cocker.
Perth paedophile who fitted spy cam to woman's clothes spared jail
road sign saying 'welcome to Scone' with a placard in front saying '700+ new houses?'
Another 210 homes planned for Scone North as controversial expansion continues
Kate Spurway decorating a wonky tree in a barn
Perthshire farm's wonky Christmas trees will help to mend young minds
A crash on the M90 near Kinross caused disruption on Thursday.
Lane reopens on M90 after crash near Kinross