A9 re-opens after vehicle fire near Pitlochry

The A9 has re-opened near Pitlochry after being closed in both directions due to a vehicle fire.

The road was closed just after 1pm on Friday but re-opened at 2.45pm.

Firefighters from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service fought the blaze.

The road was closed by Police Scotland to allow the fire to be extinguished.

A spokeswoman for SFRS said: “We got a call at 1pm that a vehicle was on fire on the A9 near to Pitlochry.

“We send two appliances, one from Pitlochry and one from Aberfeldy.

“Fire fighters using hose reel jets extinguished the fire.”

Bear NW Trunk Roads tweeted: “A9 vehicle fire update – road fully reopened.

“Please be aware that this may have an impact on the A9 SGN works north of Dunkeld.”

Traffic Scotland tweeted at 1.20pm on Friday: “The A9 is closed in both directions at Pitlochry due to a vehicle fire.

“Police and fire services are on the scene.

“Traffic is building in the area.”

The Courier has contacted Police Scotland for comment.

