Two men charged after £44k cocaine find in Dundee

Two men have been charged after more than £44,000 worth of cocaine was found in Dundee.

Police raided an address on Seagate on Thursday and discovered cocaine worth about £44,500 and cash.

The men, aged 28 and 32, have been charged and are due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday.

Detective Inspector Scott Carswell said: “This was a significant recovery and our officers are working hard every day to act on intelligence from the local community and disrupt the supply of drugs across the Dundee area.

“This activity highlights our continued commitment to tackling this harmful issue locally as well as the country’s serious and organised crime strategy.

“Support from members of the public is absolutely vital to our work and I would continue to encourage anyone with information about drugs in their community to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”