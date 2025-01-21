NHS Fife nurse’s lawyers argue trans doctor should be called a man at employment tribunal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS Fife nurse’s lawyers argue trans doctor should be called a man at employment tribunal

Dr Beth Upton's lawyer accused nurse Sandie Peggie and her legal team of 'misgendering' her client.

By Justin Bowie
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Supplied.
Lawyers representing a nurse taking NHS Fife to an employment tribunal have argued a trans doctor should be referred to as a man during the hearing.

Kirkcaldy nurse Sandie Peggie is suing the health board she works for after being suspended for complaining about sharing a changing room with Dr Beth Upton.

Ms Peggie, who works at Victoria Hospital, says she felt uncomfortable when the doctor started undressing in front of her while the two were alone in December 2023.

Dr Upton’s legal team say their client is distressed by being referred to as a man by the nurse and her lawyers.

In response to Tuesday’s pre-tribunal hearing, NHS Fife insist the two employees in the case should be treated with “kindness and respect”.

Pronouns ‘fundamental’ to the case

Lawyers acting on the A&E nurse’s behalf claim the row over Dr Upton’s biological sex is “fundamental” to the complaint.

“In those situations where sex matters, the presence of someone who is literally a man in a woman-only environment is objectionable,” said Naomi Cunningham.

“This question about whether Dr Upton is a woman is right at the heart of the case.”

But Jane Russell, representing the doctor, disputed this.

She told the pre-tribunal hearing that the language being used had “actively harmed” Dr Upton and claimed it was fuelling a climate of hostility against transgender people.

She said: “The tribunal do not have jurisdiction to decide whether a man should become a woman.”

‘Misgendering’ claims

Ms Russell urged Ms Peggie and her lawyers to “stop misgendering” Dr Upton.

She added the doctor’s preferred pronouns should be used as a “matter of courtesy”.

Ms Cunningham, speaking for Ms Peggie, says it would inappropriate for a judge to dictate which pronouns should be used.

“The tribunal’s job is to be impartial,” she added.

Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Ms Russell disagreed, saying: “The idea you will be making any sort of pronouncement on who is a man and who is a woman is a fantasy that should not be entertained.”

She asked Ms Peggie’s representatives to use Dr Upton’s professional title instead of any specific gender if an agreement is not reached.

The judge will make a decision at a later date.

‘Kindness and respect’

The health board said: “NHS Fife considers it inappropriate to comment ahead of or during the employment tribunal.

“It is important to recognise that at the heart of this case is two employees, that should be treated with kindness and respect.

“As an organisation, NHS Fife remains committed to upholding its duty of care to all employees.”

A&E nurse Ms Peggie claims she was “subjected to sexual harassment” by Dr Upton’s presence in the women’s changing room on December 31, 2023.

Dr Upton made a complaint about Ms Peggie following a confrontation and the nurse was then suspended.

The trans doctor and NHS Fife asked for the tribunal hearing to be kept private.

But this request was rejected by a judge earlier this month in a major legal victory for Ms Peggie.

The tribunal begins later this month.

