Plans for 37 flats on site of fire-ravaged Dunfermline city centre council offices

The dilapidated Walmer Drive building will be demolished if the application is approved.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporter
The Walmer Drive building in Dunfermline is also known as Comley Bank.
The Walmer Drive building in Dunfermline before the fire. Image: DC Thomson

Fire-ravaged former council offices in Dunfermline could be demolished to make way for flats.

Property firm Byzantian Developments has lodged a planning application to raze most of the dilapidated Walmer Drive building.

In its place, it wants to create a new residential development with 37 apartments, landscaping and parking.

How the new Walmer Drive flats will look in Dunfermline City Centre
The design of the proposed new flats in Walmer Drive, Dunfermline, Image: Fife Planning Portal

The developers say partial demolition of the C-listed structure is “regrettable”.

However, they contend it is necessary in the wake of the July 2023 fire, which left the building damaged beyond repair.

It had lain vacant for a decade before the blaze and has since fallen victim to vandalism.

In a planning statement, they say: “Formerly home to the Fife Council housing service, the site has lain empty for many years with the existing buildings now in a state of disrepair.”

‘Much-needed city centre homes’

The plans include “a cluster of bronze-clad pavilions” which developers say will “animate the city skyline”.

It will include 11 one-bedroom and 26 two-bedroom apartments.

And they will surround a new, open-air entry courtyard made from the remains of the old building.

A bird's eye view of the dire-damaged listed building in Walmer Drive, Dunfermline
A bird’s eye view of the fire-hit listed building in Walmer Drive, Dunfermline. Image: Fife Planning Portal

The planning statement continues: “This fresh application brings forward proposals for the comprehensive redevelopment of the derelict existing site to form new town centre homes.

“Despite the loss of parts of the buildings, the proposal to redevelop the site is an essentially sustainable approach to the delivery of much-needed city centre homes.

“The creation of new homes will also reintroduce much-needed life back into the historic town.”

Objection to previous Walmer Drive planning application

The Walmer Drive building lies just yards from the Kingsgate Shopping Centre and High Street

Byzantian lodged demolition plans in 2022 to make way for  a five-storey block of 42 apartments.

However, Historic Environment Scotland objected.

They argued the reasons provided did not justify the loss of the listed building.

Fife Council will decide on the new planning application in due course.

