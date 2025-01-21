Rapist broke court order with secret sleepovers at Kinross girlfriend’s home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Rapist broke court order with secret sleepovers at Kinross girlfriend’s home

A sheriff has questioned whether Alan Radcliffe had even told his ex-partner about his own dark past. 

By Jamie Buchan
Alan Radcliffe
Alan Radcliffe at a previous trial in Perth Sheriff Court

A “dangerous and manipulative” rapist breached a strict court order by staying at his then-girlfriend’s home without informing police.

A sheriff has questioned whether Alan Radcliffe had even told his ex-partner about his own dark past.

The 40-year-old was jailed in 2014 for raping women in Perth and Stirlingshire.

He was later sent back to jail after tracking down one of his victims and taunting her with a sinister threat, telling her: “It’s not over”.

The breach of his sexual offences notification requirements came to light after an ex-girlfriend accused Radcliffe of domestic abuse, including allegations he brandished a knife at her.

After a two-day trial at Perth Sheriff Court, Radcliffe was found not guilty of engaging in a course of abusive behaviour towards the woman between November 1 2022 and January 1 2023.

But he admitted breaching the court order by failing to tell police he was staying with the woman at her Kinross home for seven days or more within a 12-month period.

Public protection

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie said: “Mr Radcliffe is a registered sex offender who uses the alias AJ Heaps.

“He was released from HMP Perth on June 24 2022.

“On the same day, he attended at Perth police station and registered as was stipulated in the sexual offender notification requirements.”

The prosecutor said Radcliffe was given a leaflet outlining all conditions he was subject to, as well as a list of his obligations.

Perth Sheriff Court

“During October 2022, he met a woman at the Salutation pub in Kinross,” Mr McKenzie said.

“They entered into a relationship and Mr Radcliffe stayed at her home address on a regular basis.”

This continued from November 1 until December 26 2022, when they separated.

“It was confirmed that during that time, Mr Radcliffe did not notify police to say he was staying at the woman’s address,” said Mr McKenzie.

“Following on from a report by the woman, the accused was traced at a friend’s address on January 27 2023.

“He was arrested and conveyed to Dundee police HQ, where he was cautioned and charged.”

Sheriff Alison McKay deferred sentence for background reports and said she wanted to know why Radcliffe had not told police about where he was staying.

“The notification requirements are put in place for a number of reasons,” she told Radcliffe.

“One of them is to protect the public.

“So it is of some concern that the background to you not telling police where you were staying appears to tie in with the beginning of an intimate relationship with a female – who appears from her evidence not to have known about your previous convictions.

“For that reason, I take a serious view of the charge before me.”

Violent and aggressive

Radcliffe, of Culliven Court, Perth, was jailed for eight years in 2014 after he was convicted of assault, two rapes and making threats against four women.

The court heard that he had been previously acquitted of sex attacks on other women in England.

Following the sentencing, Chief Superintendent John Thomson said: “Radcliffe is a dangerous and manipulative man who targeted women, lying to them in order to gain their trust.

“Once the relationship was established he would become violent and aggressive towards them, women he supposedly loved.”

Radcliffe was released half-way through his sentence.

In 2019, Perth Sheriff Court heard how he confronted one of his rape victims in the street and told her: “It’s not over.”

He was found guilty of acting in a threatening or abusive manner towards the woman and was jailed for two years.

Sheriff William Wood told him: “This is a lady who has been seriously traumatised by you on more than one occasion.

“You made the remark and it was clearly threatening. It was a significant threat to her health, welfare and safety.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

