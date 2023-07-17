Fire service attends blaze at derelict building in Dunfermline

Multiple fire appliances are in attendance at a blaze in Dunfermline on Monday night.

The fire is believed to have started just before 9pm on Walmer Drive in the Fife city.

It is currently unknown if there are any casualties or how the fire started.

Police Scotland is also at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got the call at 8.51pm to reports of a derelict building on fire at on Walmer Drive in Dunfermline.

“We currently have seven pumps in attendance.”

“There is no more information at this time.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.