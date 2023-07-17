Fife Fire service attends blaze at derelict building in Dunfermline Seven appliances are at the scene. By Kieran Webster July 17 2023, 10.04pm Share Fire service attends blaze at derelict building in Dunfermline Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4564987/fire-derelict-building-dunfermline/ Copy Link A derelict building on fire in Dunfermline. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services Multiple fire appliances are in attendance at a blaze in Dunfermline on Monday night. The fire is believed to have started just before 9pm on Walmer Drive in the Fife city. It is currently unknown if there are any casualties or how the fire started. Police Scotland is also at the scene. A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got the call at 8.51pm to reports of a derelict building on fire at on Walmer Drive in Dunfermline. Plumes of smoke in the Dunfermline skyline. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services. Police blocking off East Port in Dunfermline. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services “We currently have seven pumps in attendance.” “There is no more information at this time.” Police Scotland has been approached for comment.