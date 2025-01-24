Dundee Storm Eowyn in Dundee: Pictures and video capture weather chaos The damage comes amid an amber warning for wind. Dundee has been battered by Storm Eowyn, Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson. By Laura Devlin January 24 2025, 2:37pm January 24 2025, 2:37pm Share Storm Eowyn in Dundee: Pictures and video capture weather chaos Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5169021/storm-eowyn-in-dundee-pictures-video-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Storm Eowyn has battered Dundee, with buildings severely damaged and roads closed by emergency services. A roof has been torn off a building at City Quay and residents told to remain inside. The Dundee University School of Medicine building at Ninewells Hospital has also been damaged – resulting in the library being shut until at least Monday afternoon. The Tay Road Bridge has also been shut to all traffic and wind speeds of 102.2mph have been recorded. The chaos comes amid an amber warning for wind which remains in place until 9pm on Friday. Here is a selection of videos and images showing the damage caused by Storm Eowyn in the City of Discovery. A tree has blown over on Bell Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson. Fallen tree, Mallaig Avenue, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson. Fallen tree at Canisp Crescent. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson. Part of the roof of a building has come off at City Quay during Storm Eowyn. Image: Supplied. Roof insulation from the roof blown off at Gourlay Yard, City Quay. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson. Residents have been told to stay inside. Image: Supplied. The University of Dundee School of Medicine building at Ninewells Hospital has been damaged. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson. Debris from the roof of the University of Dundee School of Medicine. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson. Fire service and police at Commercial Street dealing with falling debris. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson. Fallen roof tiles in Commercial Street. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson. Wind throwing water against the wall on Riverside Drive. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson. The storm has battered Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson. The Tay Road Bridge has been shut to all vehicles. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson. All train services have been cancelled. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
