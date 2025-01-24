Storm Eowyn in Dundee: Pictures and video capture weather chaos

Storm Eowyn has battered Dundee, with buildings severely damaged and roads closed by emergency services.

A roof has been torn off a building at City Quay and residents told to remain inside.

The Dundee University School of Medicine building at Ninewells Hospital has also been damaged – resulting in the library being shut until at least Monday afternoon.

The Tay Road Bridge has also been shut to all traffic and wind speeds of 102.2mph have been recorded.

The chaos comes amid an amber warning for wind which remains in place until 9pm on Friday.

Here is a selection of videos and images showing the damage caused by Storm Eowyn in the City of Discovery.