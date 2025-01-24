Raith Rovers seal return of former fans’ favourite Jamie Gullan as Barry Robson moves to solve striking crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers seal return of former fans’ favourite Jamie Gullan as Barry Robson moves to solve striking crisis

The ex-Hibernian marksman left Stark's Park for Dundalk in January last year.

By Iain Collin
Jamie Gullan celebrates scoring for Raith Rovers.
Jamie Gullan is back at Raith Rovers. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers have sealed the return of former striker Jamie Gullan.

The 25-year-old has penned a short-term contract through to the end of the season.

It is the fifth time the former Hibernian youngster has landed at Stark’s Park following three previous loan spells at the club.

Jamie Gullan smiles for the camera during his previous spell with Raith Rovers.
Striker Jamie Gullan has rejoined Raith Rovers after a year at Dundalk. Image: SNS.

They were followed by a permanent deal in January 2022.

However, Gullan – nicknamed ‘Hammer’ – then left in January last year following an offer from Dundalk in the League of Ireland.

It was a move that did not work out, with Gullan scoring six times in 31 appearances for The Railwaymen.

He could not help save the financially-stricken Oriel Park side from suffering relegation under the tutelage of former Dundee United striker Jon Daly.

After dropping into the First Division, Gullan has exited Dundalk and is now back in Scottish football and at a familiar home.

‘Pivotal moment’

A statement from the club said: “Raith Rovers Football Club is delighted to announce the return of striker Jamie Gullan on a short-term contract until the end of the season.

“Jamie Gullan’s return comes at a pivotal moment in our campaign, and we look forward to seeing him back out on the pitch with us.”

With Callum Smith, Lewis Vaughan and Jack Hamilton all currently out injured, Raith have found themselves undermanned in attack.

Aiden Marsh was brought in on loan from Barnsley last week and made his debut in the Scottish Cup win over Falkirk, with Middlesbrough loan defender George Gitau following on Thursday evening.

But the return of a player who is well known to many of his team-mates and who knows the Championship well appears a smart move from Rovers.

Jamie Gullan is back at Raith Rovers for a fifth spell. Image: SNS.

Speaking to Raith TV, Gullan said: “Obviously, I know the place, I know the fans well and I’ve had a good connection with the club over the past five or six years now.

“So, I’m delighted to be here and it’s a good feeling being back.

“You see the squad here, it’s a great squad, filled with loads of experience and loads of good players.

“And I see us challenging for play-off positions and getting the club back to fighting up the top end of the table.”

