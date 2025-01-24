Raith Rovers seal return of former fans’ favourite Jamie Gullan as Barry Robson moves to solve striking crisis

Raith Rovers have sealed the return of former striker Jamie Gullan.

The 25-year-old has penned a short-term contract through to the end of the season.

It is the fifth time the former Hibernian youngster has landed at Stark’s Park following three previous loan spells at the club.

They were followed by a permanent deal in January 2022.

However, Gullan – nicknamed ‘Hammer’ – then left in January last year following an offer from Dundalk in the League of Ireland.

It was a move that did not work out, with Gullan scoring six times in 31 appearances for The Railwaymen.

He could not help save the financially-stricken Oriel Park side from suffering relegation under the tutelage of former Dundee United striker Jon Daly.

After dropping into the First Division, Gullan has exited Dundalk and is now back in Scottish football and at a familiar home.

‘Pivotal moment’

A statement from the club said: “Raith Rovers Football Club is delighted to announce the return of striker Jamie Gullan on a short-term contract until the end of the season.

“Jamie Gullan’s return comes at a pivotal moment in our campaign, and we look forward to seeing him back out on the pitch with us.”

With Callum Smith, Lewis Vaughan and Jack Hamilton all currently out injured, Raith have found themselves undermanned in attack.

Aiden Marsh was brought in on loan from Barnsley last week and made his debut in the Scottish Cup win over Falkirk, with Middlesbrough loan defender George Gitau following on Thursday evening.

But the return of a player who is well known to many of his team-mates and who knows the Championship well appears a smart move from Rovers.

Speaking to Raith TV, Gullan said: “Obviously, I know the place, I know the fans well and I’ve had a good connection with the club over the past five or six years now.

“So, I’m delighted to be here and it’s a good feeling being back.

“You see the squad here, it’s a great squad, filled with loads of experience and loads of good players.

“And I see us challenging for play-off positions and getting the club back to fighting up the top end of the table.”