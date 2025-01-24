St Johnstone snap up ‘physical’ Jonathan Svedberg as Swede hails Simo Valakari’s ‘football philosophy’

St Johnstone have completed the signing of “physical” Swedish midfielder Jonathan Svedberg.

The 25-year-old has become Saints boss Simo Valakari’s fourth January signing after putting pen to paper on a contract through to the summer of 2026 at McDiarmid Park

He has racked up almost 250 appearances for Halmstads BK in his homeland, having been with the club since the age of 13.

Now, the former Swedish youth internationalist is relishing the change of scenery offered by Saints, along with the brand of football demanded by his new manager.

He said: “I am very excited to be here. I have met everybody and have received a warm welcome – I feel like I am in a good place.

“It is a good league, the intensity is higher and I think it will suit me. I feel I can bring a lot of experience. I have been playing high level football for a long time now.

“I am physical, go into duels and will be strong. But I like to be in control of positions too. The head coach wants to have control of games and I like this football philosophy.

“I was at Halmstads BK since I was a kid at the age of 13 and was playing for the first team for nine years.

“It has been a good journey for me but I felt like I needed something else and an adventure. I think Scotland is perfect for that. It is different moving here all by myself but this will help me grow more as a person.”

He added: “I quickly went out to see the arena and it is very nice. Everything is top here and I am excited to make my debut in front of the fans.”