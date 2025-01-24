St Johnstone snap up ‘physical’ Jonathan Svedberg as Swede hails Simo Valakari’s ‘football philosophy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone snap up ‘physical’ Jonathan Svedberg as Swede hails Simo Valakari’s ‘football philosophy’

The midfielder has signed a deal through to summer 2026.

By Sean Hamilton
St Johnstone's new midfielder Jonathan Svedberg at McDiarmid Park. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
St Johnstone have completed the signing of “physical” Swedish midfielder Jonathan Svedberg.

The 25-year-old has become Saints boss Simo Valakari’s fourth January signing after putting pen to paper on a contract through to the summer of 2026 at McDiarmid Park

He has racked up almost 250 appearances for Halmstads BK in his homeland, having been with the club since the age of 13.

Now, the former Swedish youth internationalist is relishing the change of scenery offered by Saints, along with the brand of football demanded by his new manager.

He said: “I am very excited to be here. I have met everybody and have received a warm welcome – I feel like I am in a good place.

Jonathan Svedberg as received a warm welcome from his new team-mates at St Johnstone. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA

“It is a good league, the intensity is higher and I think it will suit me. I feel I can bring a lot of experience. I have been playing high level football for a long time now.

“I am physical, go into duels and will be strong. But I like to be in control of positions too. The head coach wants to have control of games and I like this football philosophy.

“I was at Halmstads BK since I was a kid at the age of 13 and was playing for the first team for nine years.

“It has been a good journey for me but I felt like I needed something else and an adventure. I think Scotland is perfect for that. It is different moving here all by myself but this will help me grow more as a person.”

He added: “I quickly went out to see the arena and it is very nice. Everything is top here and I am excited to make my debut in front of the fans.”

