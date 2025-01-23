Several Tayside and Fife trains already cancelled as Storm Eowyn approaches

Several trains through Tayside and Fife have already been cancelled as Storm Eowyn approaches.

A series of weather warnings are in place for Friday and Saturday as the region braces for winds of more than 80mph and snow.

As a result, LNER – which runs London services through Dundee, Angus, Perth and Fife – has already cancelled all trains in the region after 11am on Friday.

No LNER trains north of Newcastle after 11am

A spokesperson for LNER said: “The Met Office has issued multiple weather warnings for high winds across the UK on Friday.

“The arrival of Storm Eowyn is expected to cause widespread disruption across the rail network.

“There will no trains operating north of Newcastle in either direction from 11am on Friday.

“Trains are currently still showing in journey planners as we work to amend our timetable.

“Services north of York will also be subject to short-notice cancellation and significant delay due to weather-related speed restrictions.

“We are advising customers not to travel to and from stations north of York on Friday.”

It added that alternative travel options will also be “limited” due to the weather.

ScotRail has yet to confirm its plans but in a post on X, Network Rail Scotland says it will issue more information once it has held discussions with rail operators.