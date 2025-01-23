Several Tayside and Fife trains already cancelled as Storm Eowyn approaches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Several Tayside and Fife trains already cancelled as Storm Eowyn approaches

LNER is urging passengers not to travel at all on Friday.

By Lucy Scarlett
Several LNER trains through Dundee will be cancelled on Friday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Several LNER trains through Dundee will be cancelled on Friday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Several trains through Tayside and Fife have already been cancelled as Storm Eowyn approaches.

A series of weather warnings are in place for Friday and Saturday as the region braces for winds of more than 80mph and snow.

As a result, LNER – which runs London services through Dundee, Angus, Perth and Fife – has already cancelled all trains in the region after 11am on Friday.

No LNER trains north of Newcastle after 11am

A spokesperson for LNER said: “The Met Office has issued multiple weather warnings for high winds across the UK on Friday.

“The arrival of Storm Eowyn is expected to cause widespread disruption across the rail network.

“There will no trains operating north of Newcastle in either direction from 11am on Friday.

Weather warning.
Several weather warnings are in place on Friday. Image: Met Office

“Trains are currently still showing in journey planners as we work to amend our timetable.

“Services north of York will also be subject to short-notice cancellation and significant delay due to weather-related speed restrictions.

“We are advising customers not to travel to and from stations north of York on Friday.”

It added that alternative travel options will also be “limited” due to the weather.

ScotRail has yet to confirm its plans but in a post on X, Network Rail Scotland says it will issue more information once it has held discussions with rail operators.

More from Dundee

The flood gates at Broughty Ferry have been shut.
Dundee and Broughty Ferry floodgates to be closed ahead of Storm Eowyn
Clubbers enjoying a previous Dundee Dance Event in 2024.
Date for Dundee Dance Event 2025 confirmed
Ryan McLaughlin
Balaclava thug who threatened to petrol bomb ex's Dundee home sentenced
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: David Young
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee chief John Nelms remains open to United ground share at new stadium
4
Courier News - Dundee - Louise Gowans story - CR0022053 - GV of House of Gray orphanage/Gray house. Picture shows; general view (GV) and details of the former orphanage, House of Gray, Denhead of Gray, Liff, Dundee, 26th June 2020, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Hotel plans for derelict former Dundee orphanage given green-light
A banner advertising the Wellgate Centre ANPR parking charges on Kirk Lane., Dundee.
Dundee drivers hit with £100 fines after new Wellgate car park system introduced
CR0041769, Jake Keith, Dundee. Dundee University Botanical Memorial Gardening story. Picture Shows:Jim McGeorge (University of Dundee) and (Project Originator) Lorena Weepers cut the exit ribbon at the Dundee University Memorial Garden Ceremony in the Botanical Gardens. Thursday 23rd March 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University chief operating officer 'on leave'
4
First Minister John Swinney.
John Swinney claims immigration plan can help Dundee University financial crisis
10
Average speed cameras on the A9 at Gleneagles.
More than 3,000 van drivers caught speeding on A9 and A90 last year
Several weather warnings cover Tayside, Fife and Stirling on Friday and Saturday. Image: Met Office
Storm Eowyn: Full list of weather warnings for Dundee, Angus, Perth, Fife and Stirling
4

Conversation