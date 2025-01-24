Double-decker bus crashes into Angus field during Storm Eowyn chaos

A double-decker bus crashed into an Angus field on Friday during Storm Eowyn chaos.

The 57 Stagecoach service veered off Dundee Road, between Newtyle and Auchterhouse, as winds of more than 100mph battered the area.

The bus left the road and went down a bank and through a fence, before coming to a stop in a field.

No one was hurt in the crash.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “One of our vehicles operating service 57 was involved in an incident on the B954, south of Newtyle, this afternoon, during the severe windy weather conditions associated with Storm Eowyn.

“Thankfully, the three passengers and driver on board did not suffer any injuries.

“Safety is our absolute priority and we have now suspended services in this area with immediate effect until conditions improve.”

Second 57 Stagecoach bus damaged during Storm Eowyn

Meanwhile, another 57 Stagecoach bus suffered a cracked window when it was hit by a branch.

The incident happened on the A926 Alyth to Blairgowrie road.

Hayleigh-Louise Whittet was sitting upstairs in the vehicle when the branch hit the front window.

She told The Courier: “The scream that came out me was real.

“I’m OK now, I was just a bit taken aback.”

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “Heavy winds from Storm Eowyn caused damage to a window on one of our vehicles this morning in New Alyth.

“There were no injuries as a result.”

A driver also had a lucky escape in Perthshire when a tree landed on his car during Storm Eowyn.

The Courier has live updates of all the disruption being caused by the storm across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.