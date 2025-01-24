Landscaping company offers to clear fallen Storm Eowyn trees within ’50-mile radius’ of Arbroath

An Arbroath landscape company has been removing fallen trees for free across Angus during Storm Eowyn.

Josh Thomas, who owns JTM Gardens, has been travelling across the region with Jack from Anytime Man and Van Angus.

They have been using chainsaws to cut down trees blocking roads.

And offering help to members of the public as Tayside and Fife are battered by winds of up to 102mph.

Josh told The Courier: “We have been out since about 10am this morning and have been travelling everywhere within a 50-mile radius of Arbroath really.

“We’ve been busy and we went to a job in Barry where a tree was blocking the pavement.

“There have been a couple of road blocks and the (Angus Council) maintenance team helped us clear one from a main road in Brechin while we were on our way to another job.

“I saw there were going to be problems and I decided to help out.

“I own two businesses and people have been good to me and I wanted to help them back.

“We’re now off to help an old wifie in Dundee who has had a tree come down.”

The pair have already removed fallen trees in Barry, Dundee, Edzell and Broughty Ferry.

To request help, contact JTM Gardens.

Dundee and Angus are continuing to be battered by Storm Eowyn, with the weather causing damage to buildings and power lines.