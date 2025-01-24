Landscaping company offers to clear fallen Storm Eowyn trees within ’50-mile radius’ of Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Landscaping company offers to clear fallen Storm Eowyn trees within ’50-mile radius’ of Arbroath

Josh Thomas has been travelling across Angus to help recover fallen trees and make other repairs.

By Finn Nixon
Jack from Anytime Man and Van Angus (left), and John Thomas from JTM Gardens. Image: JTM Gardens
An Arbroath landscape company has been removing fallen trees for free across Angus during Storm Eowyn.

Josh Thomas, who owns JTM Gardens, has been travelling across the region with Jack from Anytime Man and Van Angus.

They have been using chainsaws to cut down trees blocking roads.

And offering help to members of the public as Tayside and Fife are battered by winds of up to 102mph.

Josh told The Courier: “We have been out since about 10am this morning and have been travelling everywhere within a 50-mile radius of Arbroath really.

“We’ve been busy and we went to a job in Barry where a tree was blocking the pavement.

“There have been a couple of road blocks and the (Angus Council) maintenance team helped us clear one from a main road in Brechin while we were on our way to another job.

The pair have been travelling within a ’50-mile radius’ of Arbroath. Image: JTM Gardens

“I saw there were going to be problems and I decided to help out.

“I own two businesses and people have been good to me and I wanted to help them back.

“We’re now off to help an old wifie in Dundee who has had a tree come down.”

The pair have already removed fallen trees in Barry, Dundee, Edzell and Broughty Ferry.

To request help, contact JTM Gardens.

Dundee and Angus are continuing to be battered by Storm Eowyn, with the weather causing damage to buildings and power lines.

