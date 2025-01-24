Part of Dalgety Bay school roof ‘ripped clean off’ during Storm Eowyn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Part of Dalgety Bay school roof ‘ripped clean off’ during Storm Eowyn

Council inspectors have been on site to assess the damage.

By James Simpson & Neil Henderson
Donibristle Primary School in Dalgety Bay has been damaged during Storm Eowyn. Image Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Donibristle Primary School in Dalgety Bay has been damaged during Storm Eowyn. Image Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Part of the roof at a Dalgety Bay primary school has been “ripped clean off” during Storm Eowyn.

Donibristle Primary School on Morlich Road sustained significant damage on Friday.

It came as 100mph-plus winds hit the region during a red weather warning.

The school was shut on Friday along with all other Fife Council buildings.

But it has not been confirmed if the 440 pupils will be able to return as normal on Monday.

Cladding and ‘twisted metal’ come off Dalgety Bay school roof

One witness said: “A large section of metal roofing has been ripped clean off the main primary school building with the playground littered with with foam cladding and twisted metal that’s been sheared off by the wind.

“There are also large chunks of insulation and roof debris scattered across the adjacent school grounds.

“Council inspectors have been on site to assess the damage.”

The damage at Donibristle Primary School. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Shelagh McLean, Fife Council’s head of education, confirmed there had been some storm damage to the roof.

She said: “We will investigate further and contact parents directly if the school is unable to open on Monday.”

Elsewhere, Carnegie Primary School in Dunfermline has also suffered some structural  damaged.

A wall around the perimeter of the Pittsburgh Road school has been blown down during the storm.

Carnegie Primary School in Dunfermline suffered some damage. Image: Supplied

It comes after the roof of a Dunfermline health centre was also ripped off earlier in the day – forcing staff to flee the building.

Damage was also caused to roofs at City Quay and Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Storm Eowyn continues to cause major disruption across Tayside, Fife and Stirling – follow live updates here.

Conversation