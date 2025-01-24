Part of Dalgety Bay school roof ‘ripped clean off’ during Storm Eowyn

Part of the roof at a Dalgety Bay primary school has been “ripped clean off” during Storm Eowyn.

Donibristle Primary School on Morlich Road sustained significant damage on Friday.

It came as 100mph-plus winds hit the region during a red weather warning.

The school was shut on Friday along with all other Fife Council buildings.

But it has not been confirmed if the 440 pupils will be able to return as normal on Monday.

Cladding and ‘twisted metal’ come off Dalgety Bay school roof

One witness said: “A large section of metal roofing has been ripped clean off the main primary school building with the playground littered with with foam cladding and twisted metal that’s been sheared off by the wind.

“There are also large chunks of insulation and roof debris scattered across the adjacent school grounds.

“Council inspectors have been on site to assess the damage.”

Shelagh McLean, Fife Council’s head of education, confirmed there had been some storm damage to the roof.

She said: “We will investigate further and contact parents directly if the school is unable to open on Monday.”

Elsewhere, Carnegie Primary School in Dunfermline has also suffered some structural damaged.

A wall around the perimeter of the Pittsburgh Road school has been blown down during the storm.

It comes after the roof of a Dunfermline health centre was also ripped off earlier in the day – forcing staff to flee the building.

Damage was also caused to roofs at City Quay and Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Storm Eowyn continues to cause major disruption across Tayside, Fife and Stirling – follow live updates here.