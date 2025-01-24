Building at Ninewells Hospital damaged by Storm Eowyn winds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Building at Ninewells Hospital damaged by Storm Eowyn winds

Firefighters have worked to secure the roof.

By James Simpson
Storm Eowyn damage at Ninewells Hospital. Image: Supplied
Storm Eowyn damage at Ninewells Hospital. Image: Supplied

A roof at Ninewells Hospital has been damaged by Storm Eowyn winds.

Firefighters were called to the Dundee University School of Medicine building on Friday morning.

One visitor said he saw a crew working to secure the roof at around 11.40am after damage caused by gusts of more than 80mph.

The roof has been damaged. Image: Supplied
The area has now been taped off. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

A spokesman for Dundee University confirmed the library has now been closed until at least Monday afternoon.

He said: “There was some damage to the roof of the library at Ninewells Hospital.

“On the advice of the fire service, the library is now closed and will remain shut until Monday afternoon.

“The roof at Ninewells has been made safe in the meantime, while we wait for repair.”

Meanwhile, NHS Tayside has confirmed a small number of hospital appointments in the Tayside area have been cancelled, while some “non-essential” community services have been stepped down.

The post added: “The impact of the storm is a fast-moving and dynamic picture, so please keep up-to-date with the latest information about how the weather may impact you.”

It comes after the roof was torn off a building at Dundee City Quay and at a medical practice in Dunfermline.

