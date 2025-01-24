Building at Ninewells Hospital damaged by Storm Eowyn winds

A roof at Ninewells Hospital has been damaged by Storm Eowyn winds.

Firefighters were called to the Dundee University School of Medicine building on Friday morning.

One visitor said he saw a crew working to secure the roof at around 11.40am after damage caused by gusts of more than 80mph.

A spokesman for Dundee University confirmed the library has now been closed until at least Monday afternoon.

He said: “There was some damage to the roof of the library at Ninewells Hospital.

“On the advice of the fire service, the library is now closed and will remain shut until Monday afternoon.

“The roof at Ninewells has been made safe in the meantime, while we wait for repair.”

Meanwhile, NHS Tayside has confirmed a small number of hospital appointments in the Tayside area have been cancelled, while some “non-essential” community services have been stepped down.

The post added: “The impact of the storm is a fast-moving and dynamic picture, so please keep up-to-date with the latest information about how the weather may impact you.”

It comes after the roof was torn off a building at Dundee City Quay and at a medical practice in Dunfermline.