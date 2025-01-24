Raith Rovers send ex-Dundee United star on loan to Montrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers send ex-Dundee United star on loan to Montrose

Kieran Freeman will spend the rest of the season at Links Park.

By Iain Collin
Kieran Freeman in action for Raith Rovers.
Kieran Freeman in action for Raith Rovers. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Kieran Freeman looks to have played his last game for Raith Rovers after joining Montrose on loan for the rest of the season.

The ex-Dundee United defender has departed Stark’s Park following the arrival in Kirkcaldy of George Gitau on loan from Middlesbrough.

With versatile January signing Jordan Doherty impressing in his short time at Raith, it leaves Barry Robson well served at right-back

Freeman joined Rovers in the summer after an ill-fated move to St Patrick’s in the League of Ireland.

Kieran Freeman warms up with Raith Rovers.
Kieran Freeman has failed to hold down a regular starting spot at Raith Rovers. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

But, amidst the upheaval of two managerial changes, and the short-term signing of the recently-departed Fankaty Dabo, the 24-year-old failed to hold down a permanent starting position.

He has exited for Links Park with just 12 appearances for Raith.

The former Southampton youth said: “I’m really looking forward to joining a club I know well, and hopefully a successful end to the season awaits for the Mighty Mo.”

Freeman previously spent the whole of season 2020/21 at Peterhead on loan from United and faced Montrose twice in that time.

Montrose ‘delighted’ with Raith recruit

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie is thrilled to be getting a player who can boast of Premiership experience from his four years with United.

He added to the club website: “We have been monitoring Kieran’s situation for some time now and are delighted to have landed his loan move.

“He is a talented footballer who, unlike many of our younger loanees, comes with great experience having enjoyed success and played at the highest level in the Scottish game.

“We would like to thank everyone at Stark’s Park for making the deal happen.”

Kieran Freeman celebrates scoring for Dundee United against Hibs.
Kieran Freeman celebrates scoring against Hibs during his time with Dundee United. Image: SNS.

Freeman penned only a 12-month deal with Raith when he joined last summer and now looks to have played his final game for the club.

He was substituted at half-time in Robson’s debut match in charge against Ayr United, and was an extra-time replacement in last weekend’s Scottish Cup victory over Falkirk.

Rovers announced the move with a short statement that read: “Kieran Freeman has joined Montrose on loan for the rest of the season.

“Wishing you the best of luck at Links Park, Kieran.”

