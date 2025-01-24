Raith Rovers send ex-Dundee United star on loan to Montrose

Kieran Freeman looks to have played his last game for Raith Rovers after joining Montrose on loan for the rest of the season.

The ex-Dundee United defender has departed Stark’s Park following the arrival in Kirkcaldy of George Gitau on loan from Middlesbrough.

With versatile January signing Jordan Doherty impressing in his short time at Raith, it leaves Barry Robson well served at right-back

Freeman joined Rovers in the summer after an ill-fated move to St Patrick’s in the League of Ireland.

But, amidst the upheaval of two managerial changes, and the short-term signing of the recently-departed Fankaty Dabo, the 24-year-old failed to hold down a permanent starting position.

He has exited for Links Park with just 12 appearances for Raith.

The former Southampton youth said: “I’m really looking forward to joining a club I know well, and hopefully a successful end to the season awaits for the Mighty Mo.”

Freeman previously spent the whole of season 2020/21 at Peterhead on loan from United and faced Montrose twice in that time.

Montrose ‘delighted’ with Raith recruit

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie is thrilled to be getting a player who can boast of Premiership experience from his four years with United.

He added to the club website: “We have been monitoring Kieran’s situation for some time now and are delighted to have landed his loan move.

“He is a talented footballer who, unlike many of our younger loanees, comes with great experience having enjoyed success and played at the highest level in the Scottish game.

“We would like to thank everyone at Stark’s Park for making the deal happen.”

Freeman penned only a 12-month deal with Raith when he joined last summer and now looks to have played his final game for the club.

He was substituted at half-time in Robson’s debut match in charge against Ayr United, and was an extra-time replacement in last weekend’s Scottish Cup victory over Falkirk.

Rovers announced the move with a short statement that read: “Kieran Freeman has joined Montrose on loan for the rest of the season.

“Wishing you the best of luck at Links Park, Kieran.”