Car lands on roof near Brechin tourist attraction

Emergency services are on a Brechin street after a car landed on its roof.

Police were called to Park Road just after 12pm on Friday following the incident.

The car is next to the Caledonian Railway entrance.

An eyewitness said: “We turned onto the street having left the Health Centre and noticed that the car was on its roof.

“Police arrived at the same time and an ambulance has also appeared.”

The incident comes as Storm Eowyn continues to cause major disruption across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.