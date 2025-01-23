Rare RED wind warning now issued for southern Fife and Stirling during Storm Eowyn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rare RED wind warning now issued for southern Fife and Stirling during Storm Eowyn

A new amber warning is also in place for parts of Perthshire, Angus and Stirlingshire.

By Lucy Scarlett
Red warning.
The highest level of warning has been issued. Image: Met Office

A rare red weather warning has now been issued for southern Fife and Stirling during Storm Eowyn.

The red alert – the highest level of warning issued by the Met Office – runs from 10am until 5pm on Friday.

“Very dangerous conditions” are expected and significant disruption.

Wind gusts of more than 80mph are expected to hit the likes of Kirkcaldy, Dunfermline, Cowdenbeath and Stirling, along with the Queensferry Crossing.

It has not been confirmed if this will lead to school closures but Fife Council is expected to issue an update on Thursday afternoon.

Red warning of ‘danger to life’ during Storm Eowyn

The Met Office red warning says strong winds could lead to:

  • Flying debris resulting in danger to life
  • Large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, seafronts and homes
  • Very dangerous driving conditions with fallen trees on roads
  • Power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage
  • Damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down
  • Roads, bridges and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights

New amber warning for Perthshire, Angus and Stirlingshire

Meanwhile, another amber warning is now in place for wind across parts of Perthshire, Angus and Stirlingshire from 1pm on Friday until 6am on Saturday.

Speaking to Original 106, Danny Chalmers from Transport Scotland said: “If you don’t have to travel on Friday in areas affected by the red wind weather warning, we would urge you to work from home, stay at home, delay your journey, and don’t travel unless you absolutely have to in the affected areas.

“We’re going to see a lot of disruption on Friday across all roads – so that’s road, rail, bus, ferry, the lot.

Travel on the Queensferry Crossing could be affected. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

“There’s going to be lots of disruption and lots of delays and lots of cancellations, I’m afraid to say.

“We can only apologise for all the disruption that there’s going to be on the network on Friday but public safety is our absolute priority.

“We don’t get red severe weather warnings for wind very often, they are highly unusual.”

They are the latest in a line of warnings issued across Tayside, Fife and Stirling for wind and snow on Friday and Saturday.

Latest on Storm Eowyn:

