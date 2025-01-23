Rare RED wind warning now issued for southern Fife and Stirling during Storm Eowyn

A rare red weather warning has now been issued for southern Fife and Stirling during Storm Eowyn.

The red alert – the highest level of warning issued by the Met Office – runs from 10am until 5pm on Friday.

“Very dangerous conditions” are expected and significant disruption.

Wind gusts of more than 80mph are expected to hit the likes of Kirkcaldy, Dunfermline, Cowdenbeath and Stirling, along with the Queensferry Crossing.

It has not been confirmed if this will lead to school closures but Fife Council is expected to issue an update on Thursday afternoon.

Red warning of ‘danger to life’ during Storm Eowyn

The Met Office red warning says strong winds could lead to:

Flying debris resulting in danger to life

Large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, seafronts and homes

Very dangerous driving conditions with fallen trees on roads

Power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down

Roads, bridges and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights

New amber warning for Perthshire, Angus and Stirlingshire

Meanwhile, another amber warning is now in place for wind across parts of Perthshire, Angus and Stirlingshire from 1pm on Friday until 6am on Saturday.

Speaking to Original 106, Danny Chalmers from Transport Scotland said: “If you don’t have to travel on Friday in areas affected by the red wind weather warning, we would urge you to work from home, stay at home, delay your journey, and don’t travel unless you absolutely have to in the affected areas.

“We’re going to see a lot of disruption on Friday across all roads – so that’s road, rail, bus, ferry, the lot.

“There’s going to be lots of disruption and lots of delays and lots of cancellations, I’m afraid to say.

“We can only apologise for all the disruption that there’s going to be on the network on Friday but public safety is our absolute priority.

“We don’t get red severe weather warnings for wind very often, they are highly unusual.”

They are the latest in a line of warnings issued across Tayside, Fife and Stirling for wind and snow on Friday and Saturday.

