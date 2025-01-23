Dundee and Broughty Ferry floodgates to be closed ahead of Storm Eowyn

The floodgates in Broughty Ferry and at Dundee Riverside are to be closed ahead of Storm Eowyn.

A series of weather warnings are in place for Friday and Saturday as the region is expected to be battered with 80mph winds and snow.

The floodgates will be closed on Thursday afternoon until further notice.

It comes after the Met Office said large waves could cause damage along the coast.

A statement from Dundee City Council said: “Floodgates at Broughty Ferry and Riverside will be closed this afternoon (Thursday) due to conditions linked to Storm Eowyn.

“High winds and waves are forecast from a south-westerly direction.

“The gates will be reopened when circumstances allow.”

Several train services across Tayside and Fife have already been cancelled as the storm approaches.