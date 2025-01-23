Dundee Dundee and Broughty Ferry floodgates to be closed ahead of Storm Eowyn The Met Office has warned there could be big waves on Friday and Saturday. By James Simpson January 23 2025, 9:38am January 23 2025, 9:38am Share Dundee and Broughty Ferry floodgates to be closed ahead of Storm Eowyn Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5167485/dundee-broughty-ferry-floodgates-shut-storm-eowyn/ Copy Link 0 comment The Broughty Ferry floodgates. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson The floodgates in Broughty Ferry and at Dundee Riverside are to be closed ahead of Storm Eowyn. A series of weather warnings are in place for Friday and Saturday as the region is expected to be battered with 80mph winds and snow. The floodgates will be closed on Thursday afternoon until further notice. It comes after the Met Office said large waves could cause damage along the coast. Several weather warnings are in place. Image: Met Office A statement from Dundee City Council said: “Floodgates at Broughty Ferry and Riverside will be closed this afternoon (Thursday) due to conditions linked to Storm Eowyn. “High winds and waves are forecast from a south-westerly direction. “The gates will be reopened when circumstances allow.” Several train services across Tayside and Fife have already been cancelled as the storm approaches. You can find a full list of all the weather warnings issued across Tayside, Fife and Stirling here
