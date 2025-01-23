Wife of Rosyth firefighter killed in Jenners blaze says she’ll ‘fight for justice’ in anniversary message

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wife of Rosyth firefighter killed in Jenners blaze says she’ll ‘fight for justice’ in anniversary message

Barry Martin, from Rosyth, died four days after the fire.

By Neil Henderson
Rosyth firefighter Barry Martin with wife Shelley. Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue Service
The wife of a Fife firefighter killed in the Jenners department store blaze in Edinburgh has told how she will “fight for justice” in an anniversary message.

Barry Martin, from Rosyth, died on January 27 2023 – four days after the fire.

Shelley Martin has now shared a poignant message on the second anniversary of the blaze – saying she will fight to get answers over her husband’s death.

She has also thanked those who have helped support the couple’s children, Oliver and Daniel.

Posting on the Barry Martin Foundation Facebook page – set up in her husband’s memory – Shelley wrote: “I have lived a blessed and fulfilling life with my husband.

Barry Martin’s wife on ‘fight for justice’ after Jenners fire

“I am equipped to continue the gift of that life in his absence and I am equipped to ensure that accountability is taken for that absence.

“We have each other’s backs, and we have Barry Martin’s.

“I will do everything to protect these boys and I will do everything to fight for justice for Barry.”

At its height, more than 100 firefighters were at the scene of what the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service described at the time as a “serious and complex fire”.

The investigation into the fire is yet to be concluded.

Fife firefighter Barry Martin and his family
Hundreds of firefighters lined the streets in Edinburgh for Barry’s funeral at St Giles Cathedral.

The firefighter’s widow has also thanked people for their continued support for her and her family.

She added: “Thank you (to) those who have continued to acknowledge Oliver and Daniel who ensure that the important dates in their lives and important events are acknowledged.

‘Thank you to those who fight for Barry’

“It’s so, so much easier to pretend they don’t exist when it isn’t happening to you.

“Thank you (to) those who fight for Barry who care about what happened to him, who show passion for him, who will stand up for him, and not only serve themselves.

“Thank you to every single soul who cares about Barry, and who we will need to support him and us in this fight.

“From the bottom of hearts that are broken.

“But hearts that are fierce.”

Firefighter, Barry Marin, from Rosyth.
Firefighters line the streets for Barry Martin's funeral cortege.
The family set up the Barry Martin Foundation to support fellow families who had experienced tragedy.

A year after his death, a plaque in his memory was unveiled at Edinburgh’s McDonald Road Fire Station, where he was based.

In October it was announced that a road would be named in the firefighter’s honour.

Conversation