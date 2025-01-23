Wife of Rosyth firefighter killed in Jenners blaze says she’ll ‘fight for justice’ in anniversary message

The wife of a Fife firefighter killed in the Jenners department store blaze in Edinburgh has told how she will “fight for justice” in an anniversary message.

Barry Martin, from Rosyth, died on January 27 2023 – four days after the fire.

Shelley Martin has now shared a poignant message on the second anniversary of the blaze – saying she will fight to get answers over her husband’s death.

She has also thanked those who have helped support the couple’s children, Oliver and Daniel.

Posting on the Barry Martin Foundation Facebook page – set up in her husband’s memory – Shelley wrote: “I have lived a blessed and fulfilling life with my husband.

Barry Martin’s wife on ‘fight for justice’ after Jenners fire

“I am equipped to continue the gift of that life in his absence and I am equipped to ensure that accountability is taken for that absence.

“We have each other’s backs, and we have Barry Martin’s.

“I will do everything to protect these boys and I will do everything to fight for justice for Barry.”

At its height, more than 100 firefighters were at the scene of what the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service described at the time as a “serious and complex fire”.

The investigation into the fire is yet to be concluded.

Hundreds of firefighters lined the streets in Edinburgh for Barry’s funeral at St Giles Cathedral.

The firefighter’s widow has also thanked people for their continued support for her and her family.

She added: “Thank you (to) those who have continued to acknowledge Oliver and Daniel who ensure that the important dates in their lives and important events are acknowledged.

‘Thank you to those who fight for Barry’

“It’s so, so much easier to pretend they don’t exist when it isn’t happening to you.

“Thank you (to) those who fight for Barry who care about what happened to him, who show passion for him, who will stand up for him, and not only serve themselves.

“Thank you to every single soul who cares about Barry, and who we will need to support him and us in this fight.

“From the bottom of hearts that are broken.

“But hearts that are fierce.”

The family set up the Barry Martin Foundation to support fellow families who had experienced tragedy.

A year after his death, a plaque in his memory was unveiled at Edinburgh’s McDonald Road Fire Station, where he was based.

In October it was announced that a road would be named in the firefighter’s honour.