Fresh tribute to Fife firefighter who died in Jenners blaze

A fresh tribute has been made to the Fife firefighter who died after the blaze at the former Jenners shop in Edinburgh last year.

Barry Martin, from Rosyth, died from injuries sustained while battling the fire on January 23, 2023.

A Fire Brigades Union (FBU) red plaque has now been placed alongside a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) memorial plaque at McDonald Road Fire Station in the capital.

The dad-of-two lived with his family in Fife but was based at the Edinburgh station.

A private ceremony on Saturday was attended by members of Barry’s family, fire service colleagues and their families, and representatives from the FBU and SFRS.

Barry’s wife, Shelley Martin, said: “Barry Martin was, and will always remain, the heart and soul of our family.

“There is nothing right about our profound loss, but what we must do, is do right with what we are forced to live with.

“That is, living a life without him physically here to have and to hold.

“Therefore, what is right is to celebrate our extraordinary Barry, who shines through his beautiful sons Oliver and Daniel, and forever blazes with a ferocious love in our hearts. We thank everyone who helped us to make this day, about Our Barry.”

Five firefighters were injured in the fire and required hospital treatment, including Barry.

The 37-year-old died on January 27, 2023.

Members of the public paid tribute as the dad-of-two’s funeral lined the Royal Mile from noon as the cortege made its way to St Giles Cathedral.

Speaking to The Courier ahead of the service, Shelley said she “felt utterly privileged to be his wife“.

Matt Wrack, Fire Brigades Union general secretary said: “As we mark one year since he lost his life in the line of duty, Barry Martin and his loved ones will be in the thoughts of firefighters everywhere.

“The plaques unveiled in his memory will provide a place of reflection and remembrance for all who knew him, and for future generations of firefighters to pay their respects.

“The Fire Brigades Union honours Barry’s dedication and bravery.

“We commemorate his life and work with pride, and we will ensure he is remembered always.”