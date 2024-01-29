Fresh tribute to Fife firefighter who died in Jenners blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fresh tribute to Fife firefighter who died in Jenners blaze

Barry Martin died after the fire at the former Jenners shop in Edinburgh last year.

By Ellidh Aitken
Daniel and Oliver Martin with the plaques dedicated to their dad, Barry (right), who died after the fire at the former Jenners department store in Edinburgh in January 2023.
Daniel and Oliver Martin with the plaques dedicated to their dad, Barry (right), who died after the fire at the former Jenners department store in Edinburgh last year. Image: Fire Brigades Union/PA

A fresh tribute has been made to the Fife firefighter who died after the blaze at the former Jenners shop in Edinburgh last year.

Barry Martin, from Rosyth, died from injuries sustained while battling the fire on January 23, 2023.

A Fire Brigades Union (FBU) red plaque has now been placed alongside a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) memorial plaque at McDonald Road Fire Station in the capital.

The dad-of-two lived with his family in Fife but was based at the Edinburgh station.

A private ceremony on Saturday was attended by members of Barry’s family, fire service colleagues and their families, and representatives from the FBU and SFRS.

Barry Martin’s sons, Oliver and Daniel, with the plaques in tribute to their dad. Image: Fire Bridges Union

Family celebrate ‘extraordinary’ dad Barry who died in Jenners blaze

Barry’s wife, Shelley Martin, said: “Barry Martin was, and will always remain, the heart and soul of our family.

“There is nothing right about our profound loss, but what we must do, is do right with what we are forced to live with.

“That is, living a life without him physically here to have and to hold.

“Therefore, what is right is to celebrate our extraordinary Barry, who shines through his beautiful sons Oliver and Daniel, and forever blazes with a ferocious love in our hearts. We thank everyone who helped us to make this day, about Our Barry.”

Five firefighters were injured in the fire and required hospital treatment, including Barry.

The 37-year-old died on January 27, 2023.

Members of the public paid tribute as the dad-of-two’s funeral lined the Royal Mile from noon as the cortege made its way to St Giles Cathedral.

Fife firefighter Barry Martin, who died in the fire at the former Jenners department store in Edinburgh last year. Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue Service/PA
Firefighters and members of the public lined the streets as Barry’s funeral cortege made its way to St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Speaking to The Courier ahead of the service, Shelley said she “felt utterly privileged to be his wife“.

Matt Wrack, Fire Brigades Union general secretary said: “As we mark one year since he lost his life in the line of duty, Barry Martin and his loved ones will be in the thoughts of firefighters everywhere.

“The plaques unveiled in his memory will provide a place of reflection and remembrance for all who knew him, and for future generations of firefighters to pay their respects.

“The Fire Brigades Union honours Barry’s dedication and bravery.

“We commemorate his life and work with pride, and we will ensure he is remembered always.”

More from Fife

The house on Benarty Avenue in Lochgelly was destroyed in the blaze.
Residents feared woman was trapped inside as 'ferocious' fire destroyed Lochgelly home
Hillside School in Aberdour. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Fife school told to make urgent changes to restraint on children as inspectors raise…
Missing Glenrothes man, Shaun Fotheringham, 33.
Concern grows for Glenrothes man, 33, missing since Thursday
Eric Milne is angry at St Andrews road changes
St Andrews businessman fears permanent South Street changes could spell disaster
6
Kimberley Hood. Image: Facebook.
Woman caused chaos in Fife pub before aiming transphobic abuse at police
Four fire crews tackled the Lochgelly house fire.
'No casualties' in Lochgelly house fire as firefighters battle blaze for four hours
Trich O'Meara with some of her finished sheep fleece rugs
Meet the Fife woman attracting worldwide interest in her 'vegetarian' sheep's fleece rugs
Gwen Ferguson stole - then binned - £5k of goods.
Fife Amazon gran thief-catcher-turned-crook gets unpaid work order
Finlandia Seaways / DFDS vessel in the Forth
Fife ferry link to Europe at risk for sake of less than £10m start-up…
10
Tay Bridge closed
Tay Bridge re-opens after 'police incident'
3