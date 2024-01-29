Residents feared woman was trapped inside as ‘ferocious’ fire destroyed Lochgelly home

Residents have told how they feared someone was trapped inside a burning house destroyed in a fire in Lochgelly.

Several crews fought for about four hours to contain the fire which engulfed a house on Benarty Avenue on Sunday.

Black soot and scorch marks are visible on the semi-detached house, while piles of debris are lying in the garden and the windows have been boarded up.

Despite the extensive damage, no one was hurt in the blaze.

One Benarty Avenue resident, who asked not to be named, told The Courier that the house was “completely consumed by smoke and flames” within minutes.

She said: “It was horrific to witness smoke pouring out of the windows.

“Within what seemed like just a few moments, the house was completely consumed by smoke and flames.

“The fire was ferocious

“My first fear was that the woman who lives there could be still inside.

“But the house was totally on fire and nobody could have got anywhere near to help.

“Fife engines arrived quickly but the house had gone by then.

“Some firefighters smashed the windows and were dragging out burning furniture while others with masks on went inside.

“The owner turned up a short time later and it was a relief as the worry was that she may have been inside.”

‘Heartbreak’ for woman as Lochgelly home destroyed by fire

Another resident said: “It’s tragic, she’s lost everything.

“People were panicking that she was stuck inside the house.

“Had she been, I’m certain she would have been killed.

“Nobody would have survived it as the house was completely ablaze.

“Everything in every room has been destroyed by the fire.

“It’s heartbreaking for the woman who lived there.”

The fire service was alerted to the Lochgelly blaze at 4.40pm on Sunday.

Crews remained on the scene until 8.45pm.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.