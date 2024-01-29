Residents feared woman was trapped inside as ‘ferocious’ fire destroyed Lochgelly home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Residents feared woman was trapped inside as ‘ferocious’ fire destroyed Lochgelly home

Several fire crews fought the blaze for about four hours.

By Neil Henderson
The house on Benarty Avenue in Lochgelly was destroyed in the blaze.
The house on Benarty Avenue in Lochgelly was destroyed in the blaze.

Residents have told how they feared someone was trapped inside a burning house destroyed in a fire in Lochgelly.

Several crews fought for about four hours to contain the fire which engulfed a house on Benarty Avenue on Sunday.

Black soot and scorch marks are visible on the semi-detached house, while piles of debris are lying in the garden and the windows have been boarded up.

Despite the extensive damage, no one was hurt in the blaze.

The house on Benarty Avenue in Lochgelly was destroyed in the fire.
The house is covered in scorch marks.
Debris from the fire lies in the garden.
Debris from the fire in the garden.

One Benarty Avenue resident, who asked not to be named, told The Courier that the house was “completely consumed by smoke and flames” within minutes.

She said: “It was horrific to witness smoke pouring out of the windows.

“Within what seemed like just a few moments, the house was completely consumed by smoke and flames.

“The fire was ferocious

“My first fear was that the woman who lives there could be still inside.

Residents said flames engulfed the home. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
One of the windows of the house charred by the flames and smoke.
One of the windows of the house charred by the flames and smoke.

“But the house was totally on fire and nobody could have got anywhere near to help.

“Fife engines arrived quickly but the house had gone by then.

“Some firefighters smashed the windows and were dragging out burning furniture while others with masks on went inside.

“The owner turned up a short time later and it was a relief as the worry was that she may have been inside.”

‘Heartbreak’ for woman as Lochgelly home destroyed by fire

Another resident said: “It’s tragic, she’s lost everything.

“People were panicking that she was stuck inside the house.

“Had she been, I’m certain she would have been killed.

“Nobody would have survived it as the house was completely ablaze.

“Everything in every room has been destroyed by the fire.

“It’s heartbreaking for the woman who lived there.”

Four fire crews tackled the Lochgelly house fire.
Four fire crews tackled the Lochgelly house fire.

The fire service was alerted to the Lochgelly blaze at 4.40pm on Sunday.

Crews remained on the scene until 8.45pm.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

