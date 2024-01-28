Fife ‘No casualties’ in Lochgelly house fire as firefighters remain on scene The Benarty Avenue blaze was reported at 4.40pm. By Lindsey Hamilton January 28 2024, 6:42pm January 28 2024, 6:42pm Share ‘No casualties’ in Lochgelly house fire as firefighters remain on scene Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4879586/lochgelly-house-fire/ Copy Link SFRS at Benarty Avenue. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services Firefighters remain at the scene of a house fire in Lochgelly. Emergency services rushed to Benarty Avenue at around 4:30pm today. It is not thought there are any casualties and the fire has since been extinguished. Firefighters used breathing apparatus and thermal imaging cameras. A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 4.40pm about a house fire in Benarty Avenue, Lochgelly. “We sent four appliances. “Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, thermal imaging cameras and two high-pressure hoses. “The fire appears to be extinguished but SFRS remain at the scene.” More to follow.