‘No casualties’ in Lochgelly house fire as firefighters remain on scene

Firefighters remain at the scene of a house fire in Lochgelly.

Emergency services rushed to Benarty Avenue at around 4:30pm today.

It is not thought there are any casualties and the fire has since been extinguished.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus and thermal imaging cameras.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 4.40pm about a house fire in Benarty Avenue, Lochgelly.

“We sent four appliances.

“Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, thermal imaging cameras and two high-pressure hoses.

“The fire appears to be extinguished but SFRS remain at the scene.”

More to follow.