Mourners invited to line the Royal Mile for funeral of Fife firefighter Barry Martin

Mourners are being invited to line the Royal Mile to pay their respects to Fife firefighter Barry Martin during his funeral next week.

Barry Martin died on January 27 from injuries sustained while attending a blaze at the former Jenners department store in Edinburgh.

The father-of-two, who was 38, was from Rosyth.

His funeral is being held at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on Friday, February 17.

Ahead of the service, Barry’s family is inviting people to pay their respects by lining the Royal Mile from 12pm as the cortege makes its way to the cathedral.

A death notice posted in The Courier on Thursday said: “Suddenly and tragically in the line of duty as a firefighter, on January 27, 2023, Barry, beloved husband of Shelley, much loved father Oliver and Daniel, dear son of Carol and Bill and a much loved brother, son-in-law, uncle, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend to many.”

The notice added: “Service at St Giles Cathedral, Edinburgh, on Friday, February 17 at 12.30 p.m., by invitation.

“People are welcome to pay their respects on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile, from 12 noon, as the cortege makes it way to the cathedral.

“A private committal thereafter.”

Fire service pays tribute

Following Mr Martin’s death, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were left devastated by the news.

Speaking last month, Interim Chief Officer Ross Haggart said: “I speak for the entire service when I say that we are all devastated by the loss of Barry and our thoughts remain with his family, friends and colleagues at this deeply distressing time.

“Both Barry’s family and the service have been overwhelmed with the messages of support we have received and we thank everyone for the time they have taken to share these.”

Emergency crews were called to the old department store at around 11.30am on Monday January 23.

Four other firefighters were also taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment and were subsequently released.

A police officer was also treated for smoke inhalation at hospital and was later released.