Kevin McHattie says Andy Murray inspired his hip injury recovery as he vows to repay Brechin City ‘show of faith’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kevin McHattie has already been through more injuries in his career than he cares to remember.

But the double hip injury he suffered during the Covid-19 lockdown threatened to put his time in football on the line before Brechin City came calling.

The former Hearts and Raith Rovers star feared the worst as pain struck on his return to Inverness training following lockdown.

He initially ignored it, hoping rest would resolve the issue, before taking action after watching a documentary on tennis superstar Andy Murray.

Murray was set to retire in 2019 as he underwent a double hip surgery but has battled back to earn plaudits for his recent display at the Australian open.

And McHattie discovered he had exactly the same issue as he tuned into Andy Murray: Resurfacing on Amazon Prime.

“The hip problems emerged when I got back to training after Covid,” said McHattie.

“We’d been working on fitness plans at home during lockdown.

“But as soon as I got back to Inverness and tried to run, I couldn’t.

“I felt my hips jam up and before long I was struggling to walk or get out of the car. Rest didn’t seem to have any impact.

“It was only when I watched the Andy Murray documentary on his hip issues that it started to click.

“The way he described the pain he was suffering resonated with me. It was exactly what I was going through.

“I got scans and that led to surgery on one side. They did further scans and discovered I needed it done on both.

“It was a long four months but I came back and Brechin took a chance on me. I’m so glad they did.”

Kevin McHattie loves life at Brechin City

At 29, McHattie insists he’s never been happier in football than he is now.

He played 82 time for Hearts, while current City club advisor Craig Levein worked there as director of football.

He also picked up six Scotland under-21 caps and also starred at Kilmarnock and Raith before Inverness.

But the move to Highland League leaders Brechin has worked out perfectly for wing-back McHattie.

🎥 Kevin McHattie picked the perfect time to grab his first City goal as his stoppage time volley earned City a dramatic win at @TheCansOfficial on Saturday. We think our cameraman enjoyed that one 👀 pic.twitter.com/TUcNgjtLVW — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) February 7, 2022

City will complete an entire YEAR without losing in the league if they avoid defeat at Nairn County on Saturday.

McHattie has six goal and six assists in 43 games for Brechin while keeping their back door locked.

And he added: “It couldn’t have gone better at Brechin.

“Craig Levein first got in touch when I was going for my operation.

“He was patient and waited until I was recovering before getting back with an offer.

“Brechin gave me a two year deal while I was still injured. That’s some show of faith.

“They could have waited or given me six months but they really backed me.

“I want to repay the faith they have shown in me and I’m loving my football right now.

“Being part-time is really helpful and Andy Kirk has been so understanding.

“He’s passionate about the game and very professional.

“Brechin is very professionally run throughout and they treat us all very well.

🗣️ “𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒏𝒖𝒎𝒃𝒆𝒓𝒔 𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒈𝒓𝒐𝒘𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒏𝒐𝒊𝒔𝒆 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒆𝒙𝒑𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒍𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒍𝒔 𝒉𝒂𝒗𝒆 𝒈𝒐𝒏𝒆 𝒖𝒑." Andy Kirk has praised the large City contingent who made the long journey to Wick on Saturday to back the team 👇https://t.co/2nx6GArs3v — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) February 7, 2023

“If I need more time to rest between games I get it.

“The surgeon told me if I continue to hammer myself with football every day I could need two new hips by the time I’m 40.

“But I’m focusing on what I can do to help Brechin and playing football with a smile every week.”