Kevin McHattie says Andy Murray inspired his hip injury recovery as he vows to repay Brechin City ‘show of faith’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Kevin McHattie says Andy Murray inspired his hip injury recovery as he vows to repay Brechin City ‘show of faith’

By Ewan Smith
February 9 2023, 12.10pm Updated: February 9 2023, 6.08pm
Kevin McHattie was inspired by tennis superstar Andy Murray. Image: SNS
Kevin McHattie was inspired by tennis superstar Andy Murray. Image: SNS

Kevin McHattie has already been through more injuries in his career than he cares to remember.

But the double hip injury he suffered during the Covid-19 lockdown threatened to put his time in football on the line before Brechin City came calling.

The former Hearts and Raith Rovers star feared the worst as pain struck on his return to Inverness training following lockdown.

He initially ignored it, hoping rest would resolve the issue, before taking action after watching a documentary on tennis superstar Andy Murray.

Murray was set to retire in 2019 as he underwent a double hip surgery but has battled back to earn plaudits for his recent display at the Australian open.

And McHattie discovered he had exactly the same issue as he tuned into Andy Murray: Resurfacing on Amazon Prime.

Kevin McHattie is back to his best at Brechin City. Image: SNS

“The hip problems emerged when I got back to training after Covid,” said McHattie.

“We’d been working on fitness plans at home during lockdown.

“But as soon as I got back to Inverness and tried to run, I couldn’t.

“I felt my hips jam up and before long I was struggling to walk or get out of the car. Rest didn’t seem to have any impact.

“It was only when I watched the Andy Murray documentary on his hip issues that it started to click.

“The way he described the pain he was suffering resonated with me. It was exactly what I was going through.

“I got scans and that led to surgery on one side. They did further scans and discovered I needed it done on both.

“It was a long four months but I came back and Brechin took a chance on me. I’m so glad they did.”

Kevin McHattie loves life at Brechin City

At 29, McHattie insists he’s never been happier in football than he is now.

He played 82 time for Hearts, while current City club advisor Craig Levein worked there as director of football.

He also picked up six Scotland under-21 caps and also starred at Kilmarnock and Raith before Inverness.

But the move to Highland League leaders Brechin has worked out perfectly for wing-back McHattie.

City will complete an entire YEAR without losing in the league if they avoid defeat at Nairn County on Saturday.

McHattie has six goal and six assists in 43 games for Brechin while keeping their back door locked.

And he added: “It couldn’t have gone better at Brechin.

“Craig Levein first got in touch when I was going for my operation.

“He was patient and waited until I was recovering before getting back with an offer.

“Brechin gave me a two year deal while I was still injured. That’s some show of faith.

Craig Levein enticed Kevin McHattie to join Brechin City. Image: SNS

“They could have waited or given me six months but they really backed me.

“I want to repay the faith they have shown in me and I’m loving my football right now.

“Being part-time is really helpful and Andy Kirk has been so understanding.

“He’s passionate about the game and very professional.

“Brechin is very professionally run throughout and they treat us all very well.

“If I need more time to rest between games I get it.

“The surgeon told me if I continue to hammer myself with football every day I could need two new hips by the time I’m 40.

“But I’m focusing on what I can do to help Brechin and playing football with a smile every week.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

St Johnstone's head of football operations, Gus MacPherson.
Gus MacPherson: St Johnstone are restoring their stability and Callum Davidson is perfect fit…
Dylan Easton (centre) celebrates with Ryan Nolan (left) and Ross Millen. Image: SNS.
Dylan Easton says Raith Rovers 'not fearing' Motherwell challenge after reaching another SPFL Trust…
Lyall Cameron celebrates after putting Dundee ahead against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 'terrific' Lyall Cameron display against Raith Rovers as he…
The St Johnstone playing field gets a bit of attention during last weekend's game against Celtic. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone pitch will get summer attention, says Gus MacPherson but Rangers were 'very…
A 'disappointed' Liam Fox. Image: SNS
Liam Fox confesses to VAR 'naivety' as Dundee United boss doubles down on Ryan…
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.
4 takeaways from Dunfermline boss James McPake's press conference including Airdrie team news and…
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dee pay penalty as Utd's Asghar aggro rolls…
Seb Ross netted a fine free-kick for Forfar. Image: Forfar Athletic
Seb Ross told Forfar team-mate 'look where the goalie is' before unleashing free-kick wondergoal
Ex-Raith Rovers ace Armstrong. Image: SNS
Danny deja vu: Can Dundee United shackle their Kilmarnock tormentor?
The funeral cortege of Randal Lumb passes Tannadice.
Tannadice farewell for Dundee United fan Randal Lumb who died aged 58

Most Read

1
John and Thomas Justice are reopening the Star and Garder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Iconic Dundee pub Star and Garter set to reopen as father and son take…
2
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
3
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie's intervention on the Perth Harbour closure was welcomed by councillors. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
4
Robin Palmer has set up his own funeral directors business in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin funeral director Robin Palmer starts his own business
5
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates
6
The funeral cortege of Randal Lumb passes Tannadice.
Tannadice farewell for Dundee United fan Randal Lumb who died aged 58
7
William Hendry leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Ferry cannabis grower told police ‘things got out of hand’ after massive cultivation found
8
The alleged attempted murders are said to have happened on Americanmuir Road in Dundee.
Dundee pair accused of trying to murder police by driving at them in BMW
9
Dana Cooper arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth teacher banned for hit-and-run smashes
10
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Xplore bus attacks Picture shows; Xplore bus attacks . Fintry . Supplied by Avril Ross Date; Unknown
Xplore bosses call for police action after spate of bus attacks

More from The Courier

Daisy Downie, Dundee fungi fan alongside a 'clicker' from HBO's The Last of Us. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson and HBO/WarnerMedia.
Dundee group reveal weird science behind TV zombie smash 'The Last of Us'
St John's Academy pupils Noah Law and Diesel Ferguson have been given Courier Gold Stars for their hands-on recycling project. Image: Phil Hannah/DC Thomson.
Friends who recycle waste plastic into products at St John's Academy awarded Gold Stars
Alison Bryden and Alasdair Wylie of Birnam to Ballinluig A9 Community Group. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dualling the A9: Perthshire residents fear road will never be finished
Courier News - Pwerth - Anita Diori - Crannog Centre Apprentices - CR0022984 - Dunkeld - Picture Shows: The Scottish Crannog Centre in Kenmore, Dunkeld - Tuesday 11th August 2020 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Scottish Crannog Centre reopening with special love-themed tours for Valentine's week
Embezzler Alison Carlin appeared in a promotional video for her company Gillies and Mackay. Image: YouTube.
Office boss embezzled £16k from Perthshire shed firm
Court artist sketch of Jack Addis (right) and Jeremy Laxton, appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London. Image: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire
Perthshire former police officer on child abuse sharing charge
Disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Professor Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside doctor Eljamel still listed as landlord in Dundee
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tony Kyriacou/Shutterstock (1109621b) Wartime confectionery 'Ministry of Food' exhibition, Imperial War Museum, London, Britain - 10 Feb 2010 To coincide with the 70th anniversary of rationing in wartime Britain the Imperial War Museum in London has launched it latest exhibition' Ministry of Food'. The exhibition chronicles how British public adapted to a world of food shortages during 14 years of rationing during the 40's and 50's.
Here's what happened when sweet rationing came to a sticky end in Dundee
Doubledykes level crossing
Fife politicians urged to back level crossing closure protest as public meeting announced
Laura Stephen's wedding dress was burned when Blair's Laundry went up in flames. Image: Laura Stephen/Kerry Ramsay.
Devastated Forfar woman still waiting for compensation months after wedding dress was destroyed in…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented