Fife street to be named in honour of firefighter who died in Jenners blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife street to be named in honour of firefighter who died in Jenners blaze

Barry Martin died after the fire at the former Edinburgh department store last year.

By Claire Warrender
Fife firefighter Barry Martin
A street will be named in honour of Rosyth firefighter Barry Martin, Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

A Fife firefighter who died after the Jenners blaze in Edinburgh is to have a street named after him in his home town.

Barry Martin, from Rosyth, died from injuries sustained in the former department store in January last year..

A year later he was honoured with a plaque in his memory at Edinburgh’s McDonald Road Fire Station, where he was based.

Barry’s sons Oliver and Daniel attended the plaque unveiling in January. Image: Supplied by Fire Brigades Union

But now the married father-of-two is to receive a second honour closer to home.

The name Barry Martin Crescent has been mooted for a new housing development off Primrose Lane in Rosyth.

Suggested by the town’s community council, the idea is backed by Mr Martin’s family.

And councillor Brian Goodall agrees it is a fitting tribute for the hero firefighter.

Barry Martin’s family consulted on street name honour

“It brings it home to you when someone local dies in the line of duty like that,” Mr Goodall said.

“We wanted to recognise him locally alongside the national recognition he justly had.

“I had been thinking about what we could do. And when the community council made this suggestion, I was delighted to support it.”

The SNP councillor added that the support of Barry Martin’s family was key.

“For all we want to honour him, the last thing we wanted to do was cause further upset for his family,” he said.

“The community council was in touch with his wife and other family members and they were in agreement.

“It’s a positive gesture and something his family will be able to look back on in generations to come and realise he died a hero.”

New street name is exception to Fife Council rule

Barry Martin was just 37 when he died, leaving wife Shelley and young sons Oliver and Daniel.

Members of the public lined Edinburgh’s Royal Mile when his funeral cortege made its way to St Giles Cathedral.

Firefighter stood guard outside St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh for the funeral of Barry Martin. Image: PA

Normal Fife Council policy is to only name streets after people who died more than five years ago.

However, exceptions can be made in some circumstances.

Councillors are expected to rubber stamp the decision next week.

Barry Martin Crescent is one of four new streets to be named in the Rosyth development.

Others honour two historic farm families, while the fourth will be called Baker Crescent as it is on land previously occupied by Stephen’s Bakery.

More from Fife

The C17 Globemaster at Leuchars.
Watch as huge RAF cargo plane lands at Leuchars
A street will be named in honour of Rosyth firefighter Barry Martin, Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue Service
Outrage as £13m of Fife social care cuts to be decided in private
Leven Promenade.
Man taken to hospital in Dundee after major emergency response on Leven seafront
A street will be named in honour of Rosyth firefighter Barry Martin, Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue Service
9 unusual animal stories from Tayside and Fife including snakes in a bed and…
A street will be named in honour of Rosyth firefighter Barry Martin, Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue Service
Fife hotel set to appear on Channel 4 series Four in a Bed
A street will be named in honour of Rosyth firefighter Barry Martin, Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue Service
Six sites for new Cupar recycling centre ruled out during 18-month search
Kevan Coventry
Fife cannabis driver used illegal drug as painkiller after being scared off OxyContin by…
Grindr, Robbie Hamilton
Police called as Fife Grindr sextortionist re-surfaces in fresh scam probe
Overton Road in Kirkcaldy.
Person taken to hospital after incident in Kirkcaldy
Jonathan Rhind
Rapist jailed for Fife and Perthshire attacks

Conversation