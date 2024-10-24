Roadworks to cause 6 weeks of lane closures on 8-mile stretch of A9 near Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Roadworks to cause 6 weeks of lane closures on 8-mile stretch of A9 near Perth

Lane closures and a 50mph speed limit will be in operation throughout the roadworks.

By Ellidh Aitken
Roadworks will take place on the A9 near Aberuthven. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Roadworks will take place on the A9 near Aberuthven. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Roadworks are set to cause six weeks of lane closures on an eight-mile stretch of the A9 near Perth.

Road safety improvement works will take place between Aberuthven and the Broxden Roundabout from October 27 until December 7.

The £375,000 scheme includes upgrades to road safety barriers and traffic signs, as well as improving junction visibility by cutting back vegetation.

Amey, which is carrying out the work on behalf of Transport Scotland, will also install replacement and vehicle-activated junction warning signs at the B934 Forteviot junction.

Drivers face lane closures and 50mph speed limit during A9 roadworks

Work will take place each week from Sunday to Thursday between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

Lane closures and a 50mph speed limit will be in operation throughout the roadworks.

The U47 Tibbermore Loan (Windyedge) road will also be closed for a week from December 2 to allow the repair of damaged kerbs at the junction.

The location of the works near Aberuthven. Image: Google Maps

This road may be closed beyond the completion of work to ensure materials have been cured.

A diversion will be signposted northbound via the A9 to the A85 westbound.

Traffic will then follow the A85 to the Tibbermore Junction at West Huntingtower before turning left onto the U47 Tibbermore road.

The Broxden circulatory route will not be affected by the works.

More from Perth & Kinross

Glasgow Road, Perth
Drivers face road closures and diversions as work begins on A93 in Perth
Free school meals.
Perth and Kinross Council reveals free school meals plan for strike-affected children
Killer Robbie Smullen. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
Family of Perth stabbing victim concerned over temporary release rules for killer Robbie Smullen
Councillor Angus Forbes.
Amey responds to Perthshire driver complaints over 'lack of staff' at A90 roadworks
2
Unison members on the picket line.
Perth and Kinross strikes: Daily list of schools open and closed
3
Perthshire school strikes
Readers react to school strikes targeting John Swinney's Perthshire constituents
Rachel Borthwick.
Partner of St Johnstone star vows: 'I won't leave this world early without a…
Kenneth Ingber
Drunk attacked passenger on train between Stirling and Perth
Junaid Akram
Man found guilty of sex attack on sleeping woman at Perth house party
Luke Pirie
Dundee child killer Luke Pirie left violent voicemail for Perthshire woman

Conversation