Roadworks to cause 6 weeks of lane closures on 8-mile stretch of A9 near Perth

Roadworks are set to cause six weeks of lane closures on an eight-mile stretch of the A9 near Perth.

Road safety improvement works will take place between Aberuthven and the Broxden Roundabout from October 27 until December 7.

The £375,000 scheme includes upgrades to road safety barriers and traffic signs, as well as improving junction visibility by cutting back vegetation.

Amey, which is carrying out the work on behalf of Transport Scotland, will also install replacement and vehicle-activated junction warning signs at the B934 Forteviot junction.

Drivers face lane closures and 50mph speed limit during A9 roadworks

Work will take place each week from Sunday to Thursday between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

Lane closures and a 50mph speed limit will be in operation throughout the roadworks.

The U47 Tibbermore Loan (Windyedge) road will also be closed for a week from December 2 to allow the repair of damaged kerbs at the junction.

This road may be closed beyond the completion of work to ensure materials have been cured.

A diversion will be signposted northbound via the A9 to the A85 westbound.

Traffic will then follow the A85 to the Tibbermore Junction at West Huntingtower before turning left onto the U47 Tibbermore road.

The Broxden circulatory route will not be affected by the works.