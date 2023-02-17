Barry Martin funeral: Fife firefighter given hero’s send off as thousands line Royal Mile

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Barry Martin funeral: Fife firefighter given hero’s send off as thousands line Royal Mile

By Ben MacDonald and Lauren Gilmour
February 17 2023, 4.30pm Updated: February 17 2023, 6.00pm

A rare silence descended on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh on Friday as thousands lined the streets for the funeral of Fife firefighter Barry Martin.

The 38-year-old, from Rosyth, died on January 27 from serious injuries he sustained while tackling a fire at the former Jenners building on Edinburgh’s Princes Street earlier that week.

Mr Martin’s cortege made its way up the Royal Mile at noon on Friday, with his coffin travelling on a fire engine from McDonald Road fire station where he had been based throughout his career with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).

Barry Martin funeral
The corteges arrives at the cathedral adorned with a floral tribute reading “daddy”. Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Hundreds of firefighters from across Edinburgh and Scotland lined the route, as did police officers and paramedics.

Many of his colleagues at McDonald Road played a role in the ceremony, accompanying the specially prepared turntable ladder, being part of the guard of honour or acting as a pallbearer.

https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/thecourier/fp/news/fife/4151824/wife-tribute-barry-martin-jenners-firefighter/
Barry’s colleagues and members of the public lined the route. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The service was attended by Mr Martin’s wife Shelley, 36, and the couple’s eight-year-old twins Oliver and Daniel. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was also among those in attendance.

SFRS interim chief officer Ross Haggart delivered a eulogy to Mr Martin.

A specially prepared turntable ladder was used. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

He told mourners: “The death of a fellow firefighter is deeply felt throughout the whole fire and rescue service community – not just across Scotland but around the UK and beyond.

“He had an unwavering commitment not only to his family, but also to being a firefighter.”

The cortege travels along the Royal Mile. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Paying tribute to him ahead of the service, his wife said: “Our sons could not have wished for a more loving and attentive father.

“I felt utterly privileged to be his wife throughout our life together and always will.

“Our love, admiration and respect for him, will last forever.”

Barry Martin ‘stood out’ during firefighter training

Mr Martin joined the SFRS in January 2020 and Mr Haggart said he immediately stood out to instructors as “somebody who could be relied upon” to support his squad.

He added: “When the instructor asked for a volunteer to be the first to climb the ladder, Barry stepped forward – displaying courage and putting others before himself.

“Barry was enthusiastic and passionate and he remained that way throughout his time in the fire and rescue service.

“He was the epitome of what you would want in a colleague and friend – hardworking and loyal, he always had your back.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at the funeral. Image: Shutterstock.
A ripple of applause broke out among those gathered. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Mr Haggart, from Carnoustie, added: “He was a big fan of the word buzzin’, which always helped hype everyone up for drills or training scenarios.”

He also thanked members of the public for the messages of support the fire service had received following his death.

Firefighter stand guard outside St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh for the funeral of Barry Martin. Image: PA

The congregation was then invited to observe a minute of silence to remember Mr Martin, and the mourners who had gathered outside the cathedral also joined in.

Mr Martin’s wife and sons left the cathedral to make their way to his private committal.

The cortege left the grounds to a ripple of spontaneous applause from members of the public.

