Barry Martin funeral: Fife firefighter given hero’s send off as thousands line Royal Mile

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A rare silence descended on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh on Friday as thousands lined the streets for the funeral of Fife firefighter Barry Martin.

The 38-year-old, from Rosyth, died on January 27 from serious injuries he sustained while tackling a fire at the former Jenners building on Edinburgh’s Princes Street earlier that week.

Mr Martin’s cortege made its way up the Royal Mile at noon on Friday, with his coffin travelling on a fire engine from McDonald Road fire station where he had been based throughout his career with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).

Hundreds of firefighters from across Edinburgh and Scotland lined the route, as did police officers and paramedics.

Many of his colleagues at McDonald Road played a role in the ceremony, accompanying the specially prepared turntable ladder, being part of the guard of honour or acting as a pallbearer.

The service was attended by Mr Martin’s wife Shelley, 36, and the couple’s eight-year-old twins Oliver and Daniel. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was also among those in attendance.

SFRS interim chief officer Ross Haggart delivered a eulogy to Mr Martin.

He told mourners: “The death of a fellow firefighter is deeply felt throughout the whole fire and rescue service community – not just across Scotland but around the UK and beyond.

“He had an unwavering commitment not only to his family, but also to being a firefighter.”

Paying tribute to him ahead of the service, his wife said: “Our sons could not have wished for a more loving and attentive father.

“I felt utterly privileged to be his wife throughout our life together and always will.

“Our love, admiration and respect for him, will last forever.”

Barry Martin ‘stood out’ during firefighter training

Mr Martin joined the SFRS in January 2020 and Mr Haggart said he immediately stood out to instructors as “somebody who could be relied upon” to support his squad.

He added: “When the instructor asked for a volunteer to be the first to climb the ladder, Barry stepped forward – displaying courage and putting others before himself.

“Barry was enthusiastic and passionate and he remained that way throughout his time in the fire and rescue service.

“He was the epitome of what you would want in a colleague and friend – hardworking and loyal, he always had your back.”

Mr Haggart, from Carnoustie, added: “He was a big fan of the word buzzin’, which always helped hype everyone up for drills or training scenarios.”

He also thanked members of the public for the messages of support the fire service had received following his death.

The congregation was then invited to observe a minute of silence to remember Mr Martin, and the mourners who had gathered outside the cathedral also joined in.

Mr Martin’s wife and sons left the cathedral to make their way to his private committal.

The cortege left the grounds to a ripple of spontaneous applause from members of the public.