Carnoustie Golf Links boss warns of ‘gradual decline’ if Open doesn’t return

The boss of Carnoustie Golf Links has thought deeply about what a future without The Open Championship returning to Angus looks like.

With the course never looking better as it was broadcast to the world again during the Senior Open last month, it’s hard to imagine the enduring appeal of one of the toughest tests in golf could ever be in doubt.

But what if The Open – last held at Carnoustie in 2018 – never returns?

Chief executive Michael Wells said there would be a “managed decline” – in reputation, in staffing levels and the quality of the courses.

He said: “If Carnoustie doesn’t secure its future as an Open Championship venue, it will very slowly, over a period of time, start to lose visitors and income.

“And it reaches a tipping point where it becomes unsustainable to employ as many staff as we do.

“Then we’d start to see a gradual erosion in the amount of investment we can make in the golf courses.”

Mr Wells said The Open’s return is the difference between managed decline and sustained growth.

While the quality of the Championship course – and the Burnside and Buddon courses – is not in doubt, he said “significant investment” is required in other facilities.

Carnoustie Golf Links investment plans

To this end, a “transformational” investment of around £100 million in the hotel and spa has been arranged.

But for this to be unlocked, Mr Wells said the management structure needs to change.

As the golf courses are owned by Angus Council, a consultation exercise with the public has begun.

It would see the management of the course transferred to Carnoustie Golf Heritage and Hospitality Group Limited (CGHH) for the remainder of the current management agreement with the council, which expires in 2033.

This group purchased the Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa last year and would mean the golf courses and hotel is operated together by one entity.

£5m pot for charity

Mr Wells said local access to the courses would be guaranteed and that Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee would continue to fulfil a charitable purpose.

He said: “I think, frankly speaking, Carnoustie Golf Links is not a commercial vehicle at its heart.

“It’s there to protect local interests, and to be a charity distributing money to local good causes.

“So we needed to look at the corporate structure and set up something that can be that vehicle for change.

“These proposals that have been put in front of the council are essentially to achieve that.

“The reason for change, is to secure the return of the Open Championship and create a sustainable business.

“We want to lock in for future generations local access to golf at a fair price.

“We are also making sure the charity can be the maximum beneficiaries of this change as well.”

Under the plans, Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee would receive a lump sum of around £5 million to create a community wealth fund, rather than a share of future profits.

In a second phase of consultation, a longer management agreement with Angus Council will be sought. Mr Wells said this is essential for Carnoustie to secure a multi-event agreement with The R&A for future golf tournaments.

Carnoustie chief on Open hopes

Mr Wells said that if the plans progress he is still hopeful about securing the return of The Open this decade.

He added: “As Martin Slumbers (former chief executive) from The R&A said, ‘big time sport needs big time venues’.

“Golf is going through one of the biggest booms globally right now.

“We’re looking at NFL franchises coming to London. We’re looking at Champions League potentially going to the States. The world is becoming much more global. Sponsors want that. TV wants that.

“We need to make sure we’re in the stable looking out and not the other way around. That’s what we want to deliver for Carnoustie.”

The Angus Council consultation can be found here