Cyclist, 70, taken to Ninewells after Angus hit-and-run crash

The driver left before emergency services arrived.

By Ellidh Aitken
The A933 near Friockheim
The A933 near Friockheim. Image: Google Street View

A 70-year-old cyclist was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Angus.

Emergency services were called to the incident on the A933 near Friockheim at around 7.30am on Wednesday.

Police are searching for the driver of the vehicle, who left before officers arrived.

The cyclist, a 70-year-old man, was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

His condition is not known.

Constable Lorcan Thame said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact us.

“We also ask anyone driving in the area at the time with dashcam footage to come forward.

“We would also ask the driver of the vehicle to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0482 of January 15.”

