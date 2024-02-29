Thrift store offering kilo bundles of pre-owned clothes opening in Dundee

A new thrift store offering kilo bundles of pre-owned clothes, shoes and accessories is opening in Dundee city centre.

Thrift City will offer branded items available to purchase per kilo – with new stock delivered every week.

Jack Shiffers, 31, is opening the shop in the former Dundee Design Project unit on Commerical Street after being inspired by online pre-owned clothing stores.

A spokesperson for Thrift City said: “Jack has been using online pre-loved services for ages and loves to resell stuff from charity shops.

“He met a few good suppliers through the (online) apps and decided to open the shop in Dundee as it’s very hard to find good quality branded items in charity shops.

“With the current cost-of-living crisis, he thought it would be a great idea to offer people branded clothes and shoes at affordable prices.”

Jack, who has a background in engineering, is originally from England but now lives in Kinross.

Thrift City will stock shoes, clothes, bags and accessories sourced from suppliers across the country.

Thrift City Dundee: Prices of bundles drop every day after Tuesday’s delivery

The shop will not immediately be accepting donations but any charities wishing to get involved can get in touch for consideration.

New items will be delivered to the store every Tuesday and will cost £40 per kilo.

The price will then be lowered every day until the Saturday when it will cost £15 per kilo.

Thrift City opens this Saturday (March 2) and will offer a special price of £25 per kilo for that day.

The addition of the shop will be a boost for Commercial Street.

According to The Courier’s retail tracker, it has the biggest vacancy rate of any of the main shopping streets in Dundee at more than 35%.

The Courier has launched a conversation on the future of the high street in Dundee with locals able to have their say in a survey.