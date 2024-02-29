Thrift store offering kilo bundles of pre-owned clothes opening in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Thrift store offering kilo bundles of pre-owned clothes opening in Dundee

The cost of bundles at Thrift City will be lowered every day between Tuesdays and Saturdays.

By Ellidh Aitken
Inside new Dundee second-hand clothes shop Thrift City. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Inside new Dundee second-hand clothes shop Thrift City. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A new thrift store offering kilo bundles of pre-owned clothes, shoes and accessories is opening in Dundee city centre.

Thrift City will offer branded items available to purchase per kilo – with new stock delivered every week.

Jack Shiffers, 31, is opening the shop in the former Dundee Design Project unit on Commerical Street after being inspired by online pre-owned clothing stores.

A spokesperson for Thrift City said: “Jack has been using online pre-loved services for ages and loves to resell stuff from charity shops.

The shop is in the former Dundee Design Project outlet. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The store opens on Saturday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A range of clothes, shoes and accessories are on offer. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“He met a few good suppliers through the (online) apps and decided to open the shop in Dundee as it’s very hard to find good quality branded items in charity shops.

“With the current cost-of-living crisis, he thought it would be a great idea to offer people branded clothes and shoes at affordable prices.”

Jack, who has a background in engineering, is originally from England but now lives in Kinross.

Thrift City will stock shoes, clothes, bags and accessories sourced from suppliers across the country.

Thrift City Dundee: Prices of bundles drop every day after Tuesday’s delivery

The shop will not immediately be accepting donations but any charities wishing to get involved can get in touch for consideration.

New items will be delivered to the store every Tuesday and will cost £40 per kilo.

The price will then be lowered every day until the Saturday when it will cost £15 per kilo.

Rails of clothes in the new shop. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Thrift City is opening on Commercial Street. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Customers can buy kilo bundles of goods. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Thrift City opens this Saturday (March 2) and will offer a special price of £25 per kilo for that day.

The addition of the shop will be a boost for Commercial Street.

According to The Courier’s retail tracker, it has the biggest vacancy rate of any of the main shopping streets in Dundee at more than 35%.

The Courier has launched a conversation on the future of the high street in Dundee with locals able to have their say in a survey.

