19-day Perth cannabis dealer incriminated by tell-tale texts and bank records

There were barely any drugs at William Stewart's home when it was raided by police in August 2021.

By Jamie Buchan
A drug dealer who ran an illicit cannabis operation from a Perth block of flats was incriminated by a series of tell-tale text messages and suspicious bank statements.

There were barely any drugs at William Stewart’s home when it was raided by police in August 2021.

But the 24-year-old was charged after investigators analysed his mobile phones and financial records.

Father-of-one Stewart appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted being concerned in the supply of the class B drug at his home in Viewland Place between July 21 and August 9 2021.

He was told he had come close to being locked up but was ordered to carry out 300 hours unpaid work instead.

Forced entry

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry said that investigators executed a search warrant at Stewart’s flat just before 9am on August 9 2021.

“Entry was gained by forcing the front door open. The accused was traced in the lobby.”

Stewart was shown the search warrant, detained and searched.

Cash totalling £350 was recovered from his trouser pockets.

“A search of the address was then carried out,” the prosecutor said.

Officers found two sets of scales, a grinder and a box with £17 in cash.

A handwritten note left in the living room said: “I’ve gone back home. I took another G, so I’ll transfer you a tenner when I get home.

“I left you some for a J.”

Bank records

Ms Hendry said bank statements found in the property included regular small transactions of between £10 and £50.

“There were five payments of £10 each from the same people,” she said.

Trace amounts of herbal matter found on the scales were later confirmed as cannabis.

Ms Hendry said: “Officers took the view that everything recovered from the property had been set up for supply.

“The phones were also analysed and there were text messages on it that were consistent with supplying.”

Messages seen by cops included: “Bring me two G, but not in the same bag.”

And: “Here bro, can you get me an ounce for 200. Tomorrow about 5.”

Ms Hendry said: “There were several text messages with a similar sort of chat.”

Accused has turned his life around

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said that her client had only been involved in dealing for 19 days.

“He had been suffering from depression and he was taking cannabis to help himself feel better.

“And he was drawn into this activity so that he could get access cannabis.”

Ms Clark said Stewart had “significantly” turned his life around and was working in the hospitality trade.

Sheriff Alison McKay told Stewart: “Any involvement with the supply of drugs is a serious matter.

“You will be aware that these proceedings make you vulnerable to a custodial sentence.

“And when I look at the charge, that is the first thing that comes to my mind.

“That said, I note that your own personal circumstances since the offence have change considerable.

“Quite frankly, its not going to do you any good, or society any good, if I sent you to custody.”

