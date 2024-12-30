New Year Honours 2025: Full list of recipients in Tayside, Fife and Stirling

The list of people from across Tayside, Fife and Stirling recognised in the New Year Honours list for 2025 has been revealed.

The honours recognise people’s achievements in public life and those who have shown commitment to serving the UK.

The list includes a host of well-known names from across the country, including figures from the worlds of business, politics and sport.

But it is not just celebrities and other household names being recognised, with local figures from across Dundee, Angus, Fife, and Perth and Kinross also celebrated.

Here is the full list and explanation of what each UK honour means

Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Awarded for having a prominent national role or a leading regional role through achievement or service to the community, or a successful contribution to their chosen area.

Ross Fraser Haggart KFSM (King’s Fire Service Medal), Perth: Lately Chief Officer, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. For services to fire and rescue, and to charitable organisations.

Laura Catherine McIver, Dunblane, Stirlingshire: Lately Chief Pharmacist, Healthcare Improvement Scotland. For services to the pharmacy profession and to patient safety.

Stephen Timothy Mallen, Crieff, Perth and Kinross: Founder, Zero Suicide Alliance. For services to mental health and suicide prevention.

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

This is awarded for having a major local role in any activity, including people whose work has made them known nationally in their chosen area.

George Alexander Sutherland McIvor, Auchterarder, Perth and Kinross: Chef and Chair, Master Chefs of Great Britain. For services to the catering and tourism industries, and to charitable fundraising.

Robert Purvis, Kinross, Perth and Kinross: Director, Purvis Plant Hire. For services to the community in Fife.

Duncan William Macnaughton Scott MBE, Stirling: For services to swimming.

William Wright, Dunkeld, Perth and Kinross: Lately Chair, Haemophilia Scotland. For services to people with bleeding disorders and to the Infected Blood Inquiry.

David William Moyes, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire: The former West Ham manager spent two years with Dunfermline Athletic between 1990 and 1992. For services to association football.

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Awarded for an outstanding achievement or service to the community.

Major (Rtd) Kevin Gibson, Perth: LAMB Founder, Wind Band Association. For

services to music.

Gillian Margaret Duncan, Anstruther, Fife: Founder and Coordinator, East Neuk First Responders. For voluntary services to the community in East Neuk.

Jennifer Anne Holl, Macclesfield, Cheshire: The Stirling-born cyclist is part of a double Paralympic medal-winning duo. For services to cycling.

James Stewart Malcolm, Kelty, Fife: State Trumpeter, Court of the Lord Lyon. For services to state ceremonial events in Scotland and to charitable fundraising.

Norman Andrew Niven, Burntisland, Fife: Chair, Aberdour Royal National Lifeboat Institution Committee. For services to the community in Aberdour.

David Edwin Rickman, St Andrews, Fife: Executive Director, Governance and Chief of Staff, Royal and Ancient Golf Club. For services to golf.

Executive Director, Governance and Chief of Staff, Royal and Ancient Golf Club. For services to golf. Dr Gavin James Francis, Dundee: Consultant Physician, NHS Tayside. For services to geriatric medicine.

British Empire Medal (BEM)

Awarded for a ‘hands-on’ service to the local community such as charitable or voluntary activity.