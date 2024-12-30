New Year Honours 2025: Full list of recipients in Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Year Honours 2025: Full list of recipients in Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Included in the list is Cupar cricketer David Christie and Kinross businessman Robert Purvis.

Carnoustie-raised fire chief Ross Haggart, who lives in Perth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Ellidh Aitken

The list of people from across Tayside, Fife and Stirling recognised in the New Year Honours list for 2025 has been revealed.

The honours recognise people’s achievements in public life and those who have shown commitment to serving the UK.

The list includes a host of well-known names from across the country, including figures from the worlds of business, politics and sport.

But it is not just celebrities and other household names being recognised, with local figures from across Dundee, Angus, Fife, and Perth and Kinross also celebrated.

Here is the full list and explanation of what each UK honour means

Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Awarded for having a prominent national role or a leading regional role through achievement or service to the community, or a successful contribution to their chosen area. 

  • Ross Fraser Haggart KFSM (King’s Fire Service Medal), Perth: Lately Chief Officer, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. For services to fire and rescue, and to charitable organisations.
  • Laura Catherine McIver, Dunblane, Stirlingshire: Lately Chief Pharmacist, Healthcare Improvement Scotland. For services to the pharmacy profession and to patient safety.
  • Stephen Timothy Mallen, Crieff, Perth and Kinross: Founder, Zero Suicide Alliance. For services to mental health and suicide prevention.

    Stephen Mallen. Image: Supplied

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

This is awarded for having a major local role in any activity, including people whose work has made them known nationally in their chosen area.

  • George Alexander Sutherland McIvor, Auchterarder, Perth and Kinross: Chef and Chair, Master Chefs of Great Britain. For services to the catering and tourism industries, and to charitable fundraising.

    George McIvor. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
  • Robert Purvis, Kinross, Perth and Kinross: Director, Purvis Plant Hire. For services to the community in Fife.
  • Duncan William Macnaughton Scott MBE, Stirling: For services to swimming.

    Duncan Scott with his sliver medal in the Men's 200m Individual Medley at the Paris Olympics.
    Duncan Scott with his silver medal in the Men’s 200m Individual Medley at the Paris Olympics. Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire
  • William Wright, Dunkeld, Perth and Kinross: Lately Chair, Haemophilia Scotland. For services to people with bleeding disorders and to the Infected Blood Inquiry.
  • David William Moyes, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire: The former West Ham manager spent two years with Dunfermline Athletic between 1990 and 1992. For services to association football.

    David Moyes. Image: Elli Birch/IPS/Shutterstock

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Awarded for an outstanding achievement or service to the community.

  • Major (Rtd) Kevin Gibson, Perth: LAMB Founder, Wind Band Association. For
    services to music.
  • Gillian Margaret Duncan, Anstruther, Fife: Founder and Coordinator, East Neuk First Responders. For voluntary services to the community in East Neuk.
  • Jennifer Anne Holl, Macclesfield, Cheshire: The Stirling-born cyclist is part of a double Paralympic medal-winning duo. For services to cycling.

    Jenny Holl with cycling partner Sophie Unwin. Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.
  • James Stewart Malcolm, Kelty, Fife: State Trumpeter, Court of the Lord Lyon. For services to state ceremonial events in Scotland and to charitable fundraising.
  • Norman Andrew Niven, Burntisland, Fife: Chair, Aberdour Royal National Lifeboat Institution Committee. For services to the community in Aberdour.
  • David Edwin Rickman, St Andrews, Fife: Executive Director, Governance and Chief of Staff, Royal and Ancient Golf Club. For services to golf.
  • Dr Gavin James Francis, Dundee: Consultant Physician, NHS Tayside. For services to geriatric medicine.

British Empire Medal (BEM)

Awarded for a ‘hands-on’ service to the local community such as charitable or voluntary activity. 

  • Joyce McNaughton Anderson, Cupar, Fife: Leader, School of Dance. For services to schools and to the community in Fife.
  • David Young Forrester Christie, Cupar, Fife: For services to cricket and to the community in Freuchie.

    David Christie (centre) holds the trophy after winning the National Village Cup at Lord’s in 1985. Image: PA
  • Barclay Keith McIntosh, Kirkcaldy, Fife: Advocacy Volunteer. For services to the community in Fife.
  • Diana Antoinette Sykes, Anstruther, Fife: Lately Director, Fife Contemporary. For services to visual arts and craft in Fife.
  • Wendy Patricia Murray, Carnoustie, Angus: For voluntary service.

Conversation