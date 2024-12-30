Olympic swimmer Duncan Scott from Stirling awarded OBE on New Year Honours list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Olympic swimmer Duncan Scott from Stirling awarded OBE on New Year Honours list

The University of Stirling swimming star said he was "truly humbled" by the decision.

By Alex Watson
Duncan Scott was appointed MBE in 2022, and has now been upgraded to OBE. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Duncan Scott was appointed MBE in 2022, and has now been upgraded to OBE. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Scotland’s most decorated Olympian, Duncan Scott, has been recognised in the New Year Honours list for 2025.

The 27-year-old from Stirling has been upgraded to become an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE), for services to swimming.

Scott told The Courier: “I’m truly humbled to be recognised in the New Year Honours list.

“This OBE is not just mine; it’s a reflection of the amazing support and dedication of my team and the swimming community.

“2024 was an incredible year, and I couldn’t be prouder to start 2025 with this honour.”

From MBE to OBE

OBEs are awarded to individuals who have played a major local role in any activity, including people whose work has made them known nationally in their chosen area.

Double Olympic gold medallist Scott was previously appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) on 2022’s list.

Duncan Scott won a silver medal in the men’s 200m individual medley at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Image: University of Stirling

At this year’s Olympics Games in Paris, he won his eighth Olympic medal by taking silver in the men’s 200 metres individual medley final, following his gold in the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay.

He already had a gold and five silvers from the Rio and Tokyo Olympics.

The University of Stirling swimmer has also seen great success at the Commonwealth Games, European Games and World Aquatics Championships throughout his career.

In November, he won gold in the 400m freestyle at Singapore’s short course World Cup event, breaking the British record by two and a half seconds.

‘Duncan embodies excellence’

Speaking to The Courier in October, Scott admitted he feels the pressure to succeed building with every win, but added: “I’d say it holds me accountable.

“Pressure is a privilege – it means that there’s something on the line. And I really do enjoy that.

“There’s a reason why my best performances have been at Olympic Games. I love that kind of atmosphere and environment.”

Duncan Scott receives the silver medal for the men’s 200m individual medley final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Image: Manuel Reino/Shutterstock

David Bond, Head of Performance Sport at the University of Stirling, Scotland’s University for Sporting Excellence, said: “Duncan’s achievements over multiple OIympic cycles have been outstanding and an inspiration to so many.

“He truly deserves all the recognition that he receives, so I’m delighted to learn that he will be awarded an OBE in the New Year Honours list.

“Duncan continues to raise the standards in the pool, and he embodies excellence in everything that he does out of it.

“We are very proud of his achievements to date and now look forward to seeing what will come next in his already illustrious career.”

Other Stirling locals recognised on New Year Honours list

Duncan Scott wasn’t the only sports star hailing from Stirling to make it onto the New Year Honours list.

Professional racing cyclist Jenny Holl was appointed MBE for services to cycling.

Born in Stirling, the now 25-year-old became Scotland’s youngest national champion in 2018, at the British Track Cycling Championships.

Stirling-born Jenny Holl (left) with Sophie Unwin after receiving gold medals at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games. Image: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

She is a para-cycling sighted pilot for Sophie Unwin. Together, the pair have competed in two Paralympic Games.

At the Paris 2024 Games, they won four medals, two of which were gold.

Outside of the sporting world, NHS Healthcare Improvement Scotland chief pharmacist Laura McIver has been recognised for her work in Dunblane and Stirling.

She has been appointed OBE for services to both the pharmacy profession and patient safety.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Carnoustie-raised fire chief Ross Haggart, who lives in Perth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
New Year Honours 2025: Full list of recipients in Tayside, Fife and Stirling
John McNeil at Perth Railway Station. Image: Police Scotland
CCTV images released in search for man last seen near Perth Railway Station
Perth and Kinross Council to close floodgates on the River Tay.
Council reveals Perth floodgates strategy ahead of Hogmanay downpour
Police were called to the scene on Monday afternoon.. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Chairs thrown during 'rammy' outside Dundee pub as police remove plank of wood from…
6
Flooding in Perth on October 8 2023.
Tayside Hogmanay weather 'could be repeat' of downpour that forced Perth residents to flee…
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Takeaway 'sex assault' and doorstep harassment
Fight between Dundee and St Mirren fans in Paisley
VIDEO: Fans fight after Dundee win over St Mirren as police called to 'disturbance'…
3
Riot police and armed officers gained entry to the flat shortly before 6pm.
Man appears in court after 'police stand-off' in Cowdenbeath
A steward removes the vodka bottle from the pitch
Dundee United assisting police probe into Aberdeen fans who aimed vodka bottle at Jim…
Missing person search for Jamie Muir from Dunfermline.
Concern for Dunfermline man last seen nearly two weeks ago

Conversation