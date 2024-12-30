Olympic swimmer Duncan Scott from Stirling awarded OBE on New Year Honours list

Scotland’s most decorated Olympian, Duncan Scott, has been recognised in the New Year Honours list for 2025.

The 27-year-old from Stirling has been upgraded to become an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE), for services to swimming.

Scott told The Courier: “I’m truly humbled to be recognised in the New Year Honours list.

“This OBE is not just mine; it’s a reflection of the amazing support and dedication of my team and the swimming community.

“2024 was an incredible year, and I couldn’t be prouder to start 2025 with this honour.”

From MBE to OBE

OBEs are awarded to individuals who have played a major local role in any activity, including people whose work has made them known nationally in their chosen area.

Double Olympic gold medallist Scott was previously appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) on 2022’s list.

At this year’s Olympics Games in Paris, he won his eighth Olympic medal by taking silver in the men’s 200 metres individual medley final, following his gold in the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay.

He already had a gold and five silvers from the Rio and Tokyo Olympics.

The University of Stirling swimmer has also seen great success at the Commonwealth Games, European Games and World Aquatics Championships throughout his career.

In November, he won gold in the 400m freestyle at Singapore’s short course World Cup event, breaking the British record by two and a half seconds.

‘Duncan embodies excellence’

Speaking to The Courier in October, Scott admitted he feels the pressure to succeed building with every win, but added: “I’d say it holds me accountable.

“Pressure is a privilege – it means that there’s something on the line. And I really do enjoy that.

“There’s a reason why my best performances have been at Olympic Games. I love that kind of atmosphere and environment.”

David Bond, Head of Performance Sport at the University of Stirling, Scotland’s University for Sporting Excellence, said: “Duncan’s achievements over multiple OIympic cycles have been outstanding and an inspiration to so many.

“He truly deserves all the recognition that he receives, so I’m delighted to learn that he will be awarded an OBE in the New Year Honours list.

“Duncan continues to raise the standards in the pool, and he embodies excellence in everything that he does out of it.

“We are very proud of his achievements to date and now look forward to seeing what will come next in his already illustrious career.”

Other Stirling locals recognised on New Year Honours list

Duncan Scott wasn’t the only sports star hailing from Stirling to make it onto the New Year Honours list.

Professional racing cyclist Jenny Holl was appointed MBE for services to cycling.

Born in Stirling, the now 25-year-old became Scotland’s youngest national champion in 2018, at the British Track Cycling Championships.

She is a para-cycling sighted pilot for Sophie Unwin. Together, the pair have competed in two Paralympic Games.

At the Paris 2024 Games, they won four medals, two of which were gold.

Outside of the sporting world, NHS Healthcare Improvement Scotland chief pharmacist Laura McIver has been recognised for her work in Dunblane and Stirling.

She has been appointed OBE for services to both the pharmacy profession and patient safety.

