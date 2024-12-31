Broughty Ferry’s Sweetpea Cafe keeps Hogmanay steak pie tradition alive for gluten-free foodies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Broughty Ferry’s Sweetpea Cafe keeps Hogmanay steak pie tradition alive for gluten-free foodies

Delighted by Sweetpea Cafe’s thoughtful gluten-free steak pie offering, I couldn’t wait to try them and embrace Hogmanay tradition once again!

A steak pie at Hogmanay is a much-loved tradition.
A steak pie at Hogmanay is a much-loved tradition.
By Rachel Mcconachie

For those of us who are gluten free, many culinary traditions are out of reach. But this year, Sweetpea Cafe ensured everyone could enjoy one of Scotland’s most beloved New Year customs: the hearty steak pie.

The tradition of eating steak pie on New Year’s Day is a long-standing one in Scotland, with origins rooted in practicality.

While you might assume it began as a cure for Hogmanay hangovers, and though great for that, the truth is more practical.

New Year’s Day has only been a public holiday in Scotland for a few centuries. Before then, most Scots didn’t have the time or energy to prepare a lavish meal on January 1.

We collected our Sweetpea cafe steak pies on December 23.

Instead, they would purchase a large pie from their local butcher – a filling, convenient dish that evolved into a cherished tradition symbolising warmth, community, and a prosperous start to the year.

Sweetpea’s gluten-free masterpiece

Sweetpea Cafe, known for their accommodation of various dietary needs, brought this tradition to the gluten-free community by offering free-from steak pies for pre-order.

Available in two flavours – classic steak and steak-and-mushroom (made with gluten-free beer) – the pies were carefully crafted to cater to a variety of dietary restrictions.

Free from gluten, wheat, barley, and dairy, they could also be made egg-free on request.

The pies could be frozen and ready to cook later.

Priced at £16.50, each pie served two, with tender beef chunks in a rich, savoury gravy and pastry ready to bake fresh at home.

We were lucky enough to snag a couple before the pre-order list closed – such was the demand!

Meet the Tasters

To truly put Sweetpea’s pies to the test, I enlisted a mix of gluten-free and non-gluten-free tasters, including my mom Sheila and her husband Graham – dedicated steak pie enthusiasts who always celebrate Hogmanay with one.

And my cousin John Beatt, who is not gluten-free, and his partner Nicola Robb, who is, also joined in.

Steak pie tasters John Beatt and Nicola Robb.

Nicola had been to the Dundee United football game on December 29 and came home chilled to the bone. The queues for pies at the match were too long to wait in, so she was ravenous too.

John prepared the classic steak pie for her to enjoy that evening.

Perfect for refuelling after the match

Nicola was delighted, describing the pastry as “crispy and delicious” and the gravy as “rich and full of flavour.”

The meat, she said, was incredibly tender, even after freezing. She devoured the whole pie, noting that it was the perfect way to refuel after a busy day.

Poor John had something else…

The gluten-free steak pie may not have looked quite like regular ones, but it tasted great.

Sheila and Graham tried the steak and mushroom pie and found the filling to be plentiful, with soft, juicy beef chunks.

Although they thought the sauce was slightly on the salty side and Graham noted a single chewy piece of meat, they emphasised that the overall quality was lovely.

Pastry didn’t rise

The pastry didn’t rise like traditional puff pastry, but Sheila remarked that the taste more than made up for it and Nicola didn’t seem to notice.

I understand this because, as a gluten-free person, I know not to expect gf pastry to look like regular puff pastry and I’m just delighted to be given any pastry at all.

The effort put into making the pies customisable and accessible – despite the busy festive season and the café owner having recently given birth – is a testament to Sweetpea Cafe’s thoughtfulness.

Here’s hoping they continue this offering, keeping Hogmanay delicious for all.

Sweetpea Cafe in Broughty Ferry.

Sweetpea Café

Address: 327A Brook Street, Broughty Ferry DD5 2DS

T: 01382 731866

W: www.facebook.com/Sweetpeacafebroughtyferry

Price: £16.50 per pie.

Flavour: 4/5

Presentation: 4/5

More from Food & Drink

To go with story by Alan Wilson. Be Charlotte set for stardom after US Rapper takes her song to number two in Billboard Charts Picture shows; Be Charlotte. Unknown. Supplied by Charlotte Brimner Date; Unknown
Dundee musician Be Charlotte's favourite spots to eat in her home city
Julie Wijkstrom, owner of The Physician, teaches food and drink writer Rachel the art of cocktail making. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Behind the bar at The Physician - a lesson in magical mixology
The fish burger with salad and coleslaw and a classic beef burger. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Father and son team bring smash burgers to Cellardyke - I try the fish…
Machair Bakery owners Emily and Francesca Purvis with their delicious cakes and cookies. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Sisters escape the 9-to-5 to launch Fife’s Machair Bakery - and we test their…
The Sands family with their turkeys on Oakfield farm.
How Perthshire's Oakfield Farm makes your Christmas turkey dinner extra-special
Lots of Stirling restaurants deliver food to their customers at home. Image: Andrew Angelov/Shutterstock
Top 10 takeaways to order from in and around Stirling
Gayle has a pint at The Rainbow Rooms (part of The Venue) in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
5 of the best bars and pubs in Perth
4
Holly-Jane grinning and holding up her award.
How Tayport’s Harbour Cafe helped Holly-Jane Gray thrive and win diversity award
Grab incredible steals in time for Christmas with the St Andrews food and drink gift guide.
St Andrews Christmas food and drink gift guide
Woman worrying about Christmas presents.
Looking for Christmas present inspiration? Here's 4 gift voucher ideas for 2024

Conversation