Proof was in the pudding at the Ferry’s Sweetpea Café’s crumble pop-up

I’ve long been a fan of Sweetpea Café for their food that often looks too good to eat and thoughtful approach to dietary requirements.

But also, I LOVE their crumble pop-ups, so when I heard they had a Halloween-themed event coming up I was bewitched with excitement!

I happened to mention to my mum that you get a discount if you’re in fancy dress so she went to town witchy-style, my stepdad popped to Asda for the scariest mask he could find (actually quite frightening) and my daughter was delighted to get her cat costume on again.

We arrived at 4.45pm and there was already a small queue down Brook Street for the event that started at 4.30pm and ended at 6.3pm or when they ran out.

Queuing up for crumble

But they were ready for us and handed out wee forms with tick boxes to place our orders, which meant to queue moved swiftly.

We chose a selection of fillings and toppings so we could sample all their delicious varieties of crumble.

Fillings included apple and cinnamon, winter berry, spiced rum and pineapple (all vg/gf), the you select a crumble which can be classic, crunchy or gluten free (all vg), to be served with vanilla or vegan custard, regular or vegan ice cream (all gf).

THEN you can choose up to two toppings: Biscoff, Nutella, pumpkin spiced icing, choc chips, freeze dried berries, whipped cream or toasted coconut.

As the queue subsided briefly we nipped inside and nabbed a table. Most customers were getting their crumble to take away so there were plenty spots for seat.

Anticipation of the puddings!

As we waited for our names to be called out and our crumbles to appear, we enjoyed hot drinks and helped my daughter play with the toys they have stashed at the back of the café.

There was real party feel to the event and everyone was was smiling, laughing and bopping around to the lively playlist – even those hard at work behind the counter.

Our puds arrived in quick succession and we were soon quietly tucking in and sharing to try the different flavours.

I feel safe eating at Sweetpea Café in terms of trusting their knowledge of gluten-free food, which makes the whole experience so much more enjoyable.

My daughter had apple crumble with ice cream and Nutella topping and it was the quietest she’d been all week as she devoured spoonful after spoonful.

She was so entranced that she didn’t even mind her photo being taken.

The ‘Rules for Crumble Ratio’

I chose the winter berries, with gluten-free crumble and whipped cream and found the proportions to be perfect.

I feel I am a bit of a crumble aficionado and have strict rules about the ration of filling to crumble to custard as there’s nothing worse than having too much filling and no more of the other components left.

Sweetpea Café gave a solid and filling portion of crumble and although there may have been more filling than would usually be allowed in my “Rules for Crumble Ratio”, it was so delicious that I happily supped the filling on it’s own.

Mum commented that the fruit in her spiced rum and pineapple crumble had retained its bite, which she enjoyed. Her husband Graham was delighted that the apple and cinnamon contained just the right amount of spice and enjoyed the crunchy version of the crumble.

I agreed that the fruity fillings were perfect, no sloppy soggy fruit here, and the overall dish wasn’t too sweet. You could still get the flavour of the fruit and the array of textures was divine.

Buns too?

As a special for this event, Sweetpea Café also offered three flavours of cinnamon buns – Biscoff, blueberry and pumpkin spiced – served with the same options of sides and toppings.

With little room left, we ordered a blueberry cinnamon bun with custard and all the toppings to go – you need a whole new day’s appetite for that delicious challenge!

The bun was deliciously gooey with the right amount of cinnamon and the toppings made it extra special.

At £8 each, these crumbles aren’t cheap, but you get a lot of pud for your pounds!

We were so full, we could hardly manage our tea later on and we had so much fun in the cheery café that it was well worth it to make those lovely memories.

This popular Broughty Ferry café attracts visitors from all over the area has been open now for six years.

In that time they have survived Covid, won seven awards and opened a second café in St Andrews.

What’s the future for Sweetpea Café?

The family-run venture, which often sees owner Zoe Lawson behind the counter with her mum, dad and sister, has shown what can be done with the right business recipe.

I am looking forward to many more innovative and delicious dishes at both venues.

They are holding another pop-up for the Broughty Ferry lights switch-on on Thursday November 21st, so get down early to grab yourself a cosy treat.

Sweetpea Café

Address: 327A Brook Street, Broughty Ferry DD5 2DS

T: 01382 731866

W: www.facebook.com/Sweetpeacafebroughtyferry

Price: £48.20 for four crumbles, one cinnamon bun and drinks.

Food: 5/5

Service: 5/5

Surroundings: 4/5