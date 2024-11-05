Proof was in the pudding at the Ferry’s Sweetpea Café’s crumble pop-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Proof was in the pudding at the Ferry’s Sweetpea Café’s crumble pop-up

It's a tough job, but someone had to try Sweetpea Cafe’s Halloween crumbles in Broughty Ferry.

Two customers smiling and enjoying themselves as they eat their crumble inside Sweetpea Cafe.
Best pals Kurt Ferrier and Sally Lamont enjoy their crumble at Sweetpea Café. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

I’ve long been a fan of Sweetpea Café for their food that often looks too good to eat and thoughtful approach to dietary requirements.

But also, I LOVE their crumble pop-ups, so when I heard they had a Halloween-themed event coming up I was bewitched with excitement!

I happened to mention to my mum that you get a discount if you’re in fancy dress so she went to town witchy-style, my stepdad popped to Asda for the scariest mask he could find (actually quite frightening) and my daughter was delighted to get her cat costume on again.

A little girl wearing a cat cat woman mask and spooning crumble into her mouth.
The crumble went down very well with the wee ones too. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

We arrived at 4.45pm and there was already a small queue down Brook Street for the event that started at 4.30pm and ended at 6.3pm or when they ran out.

Queuing up for crumble

But they were ready for us and handed out wee forms with tick boxes to place our orders, which meant to queue moved swiftly.

We chose a selection of fillings and toppings so we could sample all their delicious varieties of crumble.

Cafe owner Zoe's dad James Forbes serves crumble at the Sweetpea Cafe pop-up.
Volunteer dad James Forbes does a grand job behind the counter at the pop-up. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Fillings included apple and cinnamon, winter berry, spiced rum and pineapple (all vg/gf), the you select a crumble which can be classic, crunchy or gluten free (all vg), to be served with vanilla or vegan custard, regular or vegan ice cream (all gf).

THEN you can choose up to two toppings: Biscoff, Nutella, pumpkin spiced icing, choc chips, freeze dried berries, whipped cream or toasted coconut.

As the queue subsided briefly we nipped inside and nabbed a table. Most customers were getting their crumble to take away so there were plenty spots for seat.

Anticipation of the puddings!

As we waited for our names to be called out and our crumbles to appear, we enjoyed hot drinks and helped my daughter play with the toys they have stashed at the back of the café.

There was real party feel to the event and everyone was was smiling, laughing and bopping around to the lively playlist – even those hard at work behind the counter.

Sweetpea Cafe owner Zoe's daughetr Lily at the crumble pop-up wearing an orange Halloween outfit.
Lily Lawson, 3, enjoys her crumble at the pop-up. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Our puds arrived in quick succession and we were soon quietly tucking in and sharing to try the different flavours.

I feel safe eating at Sweetpea Café in terms of trusting their knowledge of gluten-free food, which makes the whole experience so much more enjoyable.

My daughter had apple crumble with ice cream and Nutella topping and it was the quietest she’d been all week as she devoured spoonful after spoonful.

She was so entranced that she didn’t even mind her photo being taken.

The ‘Rules for Crumble Ratio’

I chose the winter berries, with gluten-free crumble and whipped cream and found the proportions to be perfect.

I feel I am a bit of a crumble aficionado and have strict rules about the ration of filling to crumble to custard as there’s nothing worse than having too much filling and no more of the other components left.

Sweetpea Café gave a solid and filling portion of crumble and although there may have been more filling than would usually be allowed in my “Rules for Crumble Ratio”, it was so delicious that I happily supped the filling on it’s own.

Three types of crumble and custard, including one topped with ice cream and nutella.
We tried three different types of crumble. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Mum commented that the fruit in her spiced rum and pineapple crumble had retained its bite, which she enjoyed. Her husband Graham was delighted that the apple and cinnamon contained just the right amount of spice and enjoyed the crunchy version of the crumble.

I agreed that the fruity fillings were perfect, no sloppy soggy fruit here, and the overall dish wasn’t too sweet. You could still get the flavour of the fruit and the array of textures was divine.

Buns too?

As a special for this event, Sweetpea Café also offered three flavours of cinnamon buns – Biscoff, blueberry and pumpkin spiced – served with the same options of sides and toppings.

With little room left, we ordered a blueberry cinnamon bun with custard and all the toppings to go – you need a whole new day’s appetite for that delicious challenge!

The bun was deliciously gooey with the right amount of cinnamon and the toppings made it extra special.

A huge blueberry cinnamon bun topped with cistard, blueberries, freeze dried strawberry pieces, coconut and chocolate chips.
One of the blueberry cinnamon rolls decorated with all sorts of tasty treats. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

At £8 each, these crumbles aren’t cheap, but you get a lot of pud for your pounds!

We were so full, we could hardly manage our tea later on and we had so much fun in the cheery café that it was well worth it to make those lovely memories.

A family of four enjoying crumble at the Sweetpea Cafe dressed up for Halloween in a witch outfit, scary mask and cat costume.
Graham Harvey, Sheila McConachie, Rachel McConachie and her daughter enjoying the crumble. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

This popular Broughty Ferry café attracts visitors from all over the area has been open now for six years.

In that time they have survived Covid, won seven awards and opened a second café in St Andrews.

What’s the future for Sweetpea Café?

The family-run venture, which often sees owner Zoe Lawson behind the counter with her mum, dad and sister, has shown what can be done with the right business recipe.

I am looking forward to many more innovative and delicious dishes at both venues.

They are holding another pop-up for the Broughty Ferry lights switch-on on Thursday November 21st, so get down early to grab yourself a cosy treat.

A cloe-up of a crumble with ice cream and nutella on top.
There was a mouth-watering selection of crumble fillings and toppings. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Sweetpea Café

Address: 327A Brook Street, Broughty Ferry DD5 2DS

T: 01382 731866

W: www.facebook.com/Sweetpeacafebroughtyferry

Price: £48.20 for four crumbles, one cinnamon bun and drinks.

Food: 5/5
Service: 5/5
Surroundings: 4/5

 

More from Food & Drink

Kahani Indian restaurant in Stirling
8 of the best Indian restaurants in Stirling
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Friday Feature - first couple to get married at V&A Dundee. Picture shows; Ian Murdo Macleod (60) and Tommy Kluethong (60) were the first couple to get married at V&A Dundee on Sept 30 2024. Then they jetted off for a honeymoon in Toronto. Pictured - at the CN tower. . V&A Dundee/CN Tower Toronto.. Supplied by Image: Supplied. Date; 30/09/2024
Owners of popular Dundee waterfront restaurant are first couple to tie the knot at…
6
Stirling-born chef Nick Nairn recently closed his Bridge of Allan restaurant because 'it wasn't making any money'
Stirling chef Nick Nairn warns of another 'nail in the coffin' for restaurants
3
Vivimus Water founder Darren Peattie leaning on a counter in his factory with cans and bottles of his water.
East Neuk Salt Company launches premium mineral water with a taste of St Monans
A selection of dishes from One Two Three Cup of Tea café in Tayport.
5 of the best child-friendly cafes in Tayside
A selection of shellfish in Dune's seafood boil.
What did I think of the Scottish seafood boil at Dean Banks’ Dune in…
Mato's Cafe exterior on Friars Street in Stirling city centre
15 of the best places for lunch in Stirling
David and Hazel Lowe outside their Mexican food truck at Crombie Country Park, pointing to their menu.
Angus meets Mexico with Scottish-inspired quesadillas at Crombie Country Park
Chloe Hutchison prepping squash in the Rothes Halls kitchen.
How Chloe, 25, found food skills and friendship at Fife's The Sunshine Kitchen
CR0050335 - Katy Gordon Story - Perthshire area - Restaurant review of the Cafe Kisa in Auchterarder - Picture shows dish: house pasta -- Cafe Kisa, High Street, Auchterarder - Friday 11th October 2024 - Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Cafe Kisa is one of my favourite brunch spots, but how are its evening…

Conversation