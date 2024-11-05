Angus Planning Ahead: Brechin Castle Centre fort and 32,000-bird Lundie hen shed

One of Tayside’s busiest garden centres is planning a spectacular new children’s play area attraction.

Brechin Castle Centre beside the A90 has submitted plans for a huge wooden play fort on its 70-acre site.

It would replace existing play equipment there.

The impressive fort will have walkways, rope bridges and slides.

Flags will fly from its turrets and creatures including a dragon are to feature in the design.

The centre already has a range of family attractions including go karts, crazy golf and foot golf, a zip wire, maze, pillow bounces and a barrel train.

Monikie cattery plan

A cattery proposal has been lodged for the garden of a Monikie house.

Michelle Scott wants to site it in a wooden building at Shielmaron, Craigton.

Plans show a five-pen cattery with exercise room in a wooden building with a footprint of almost 28 sq. m.

The application includes change of use of a summerhouse into a reception/office for the cattery.

Carnoustie railway Airbnb caravan appeal fails

A Carnoustie Airbnb operator’s bid to retain a static caravan beside the main east coast rail line has been thrown out by the Scottish Government.

In October, councillors refused Tony Lindsay’s application to use the three-bed caravan as a short-term let.

He previously rented it out as a holiday home before using it as accommodation for a family member.

But the caravan in his Ireland Street garden was already the subject of an Angus Council enforcement order.

Planning officials said it was unlawful and did not have permitted development rights.

Mr Lindsay’s appeal against the enforcement has now been rejected by a Scottish Ministers Reporter.

He has been given 60 days to remove the caravan.

Arbroath town centre tattoo studio

An Arbroath town centre office is to become a tattoo studio.

The premises at 129 High Street was formerly occupied by legal and property firm Blackadders.

Jemma Sinclair’s change of use application to a tattoo and piercing studio in the ground-floor unit was approved under delegated powers.

It sits in Arbroath conservation area and there were no objections to the plan.

Planners welcomed the reuse of a vacant premises.

“The proposal is in a town centre location where existing commercial and other similar uses operate in proximity of residential property without significant impact,” they said.

Barry ‘house on stilts’ appeal dismissed

Angus planning appeal councillors have rejected an application for a ‘house on stilts’ in Barry village.

The design used metal supports to lift the property at The Neuk above the flood threat of the Barry Burn.

Architects said the living accommodation would be on the first floor.

And other mitigation measures including a garden bund would offer a one-in-500-year level of flood protection.

The application was initially refused in August under delegated powers following objections from Angus Council roads department and Sepa.

And the decision was upheld by the area’s development management review committee.

Chairman Bill Duff said refusing the house because of the flood risk factor was an “open and shut case”.

Arbroath theatre flats appeal rejected

Residents in illegally-built flats adjoining an Arbroath theatre face an uncertain future.

The four homes are in a converted children’s nursery in Abbot Street.

It is beside the Abbey Theatre, which has been welcoming audiences there for 55 years.

Parts of the theatre operation, including its workshop, are above the flats.

There have been objections over noise from the theatre. And the Theatres Trust lodged an official objection to the retrospective plan.

But some residents said they had no issues with the theatre.

The nursery building was converted during the pandemic and the flats have been occupied since then.

Development review committee councillors upheld refusal of the application.

32,000-bird Lundie hen shed approved

Planners have cleared the way for a £1.7 million free range hen shed project on the Angus border.

Arbuckle Poultry will expand its operation with the creation of the 32,000-bird unit at Lundie Castle Farm.

The business totals 1,000 acres and diversified into free range egg production in 2012.

Two new jobs will be created in this latest expansion.

The new solar-powered shed, egg packing and storage facilities are to be sited in a field around 550 metres north west of Lundie Castle Farm cottages.

Delegated approval for the application was granted, including conditions relating to landscaping as well as noise and odour management.

House bid for former Angus glens school

A sporting estate wants to turn a former Angus glens primary school into a house and staff accommodation.

Tillybardine Farms has submitted the conversion plan for Lethnot Primary, near Edzell.

Angus Council mothballed the rural school in 2016 and it was officially closed two years’ later.

The application would see the school building turned into a four-bedroom family home for Hunthill Estate.

Another four bedrooms would be created in a staff accommodation annexe.

It would be used mainly between July and September by workers involved in land management and the estate’s sporting activities.

