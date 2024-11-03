Carnoustie house on stilts planning appeal sunk by Barry Burn flood fear objections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Carnoustie house on stilts planning appeal sunk by Barry Burn flood fear objections

Sepa and Angus Council both opposed the new property despite mitigation measures to protect it from predicted one-in-500-year flood levels in the nearby burn.

By Graham Brown
The Barry house would be built on metal stilts to protect it from flooding. Image: Brunton Design

An appeal for a house on stilts at the gateway of an Angus village has foundered over flood fears from the passing burn.

Architects behind the project at The Neuk in Barry designed a property on metal supports with all the living accommodation on its upper floor.

A bund would also be built to keep the waters of the Barry Burn back.

Plans indicated the new house could cope with a 1-in-500-year flooding from the Barry Burn. Image: Brunton Design

The measures, they argued, would hold back one-in-500-year flooding levels.

But Sepa and Angus Council objected to the scheme.

And planning appeal councillors have now upheld a delegated refusal issued in August.

They said they weren’t prepared to put emergency services at extra risk going to rescue folk living there.

Contemporary design for Barry home

The site is part of an existing dwelling on Station Road in Barry.

Architects Brunton Design said the three-bed home have been developed with the flood risk in mind.

“We accept the site is in an area where there is a possible one in 500-year event,” they stated. It would bring a water level of 300/500mm.

“That has had us design in mitigation features which raise all habitable accommodation above that point on steel columns.

An architect’s image of the planned Barry house. Image: Brunton Design

“This solution is sustainable and the removal of the siting double garage will not increase the existing flood risk to any surrounding properties.”

They added: “The house proposed is a good example of how a contemporary design can contribute to a settlement which has developed gradually along its only road.

“The colours and materials are not garish and attention-seeking but would form a good focal point for the settlement start.”

Appeal committee united against Barry house bid

But council development review committee chairman Bill Duff led unanimous opposition to the plan.

“If Sepa are objecting in the current climate we just cannot take the risk there,” he said.

“Even if the house is above ground level, if we get serious flooding their cars will be disabled.

“We’re still going to potentially need the emergency services to come and rescue them and we can’t allow additional houses with that risk factor.

“For me this is an open and shut case if Sepa are objecting and our own roads colleagues as well.”

Councillor Chris Beattie added: “I think this is pretty clear.

“It’s a high risk from the Barry Burn.

“Sepa are predicting flooding in this area and it’s going to get a lot worse pretty soon.”

Conversation