Carnoustie house on stilts planning appeal sunk by Barry Burn flood fear objections

An appeal for a house on stilts at the gateway of an Angus village has foundered over flood fears from the passing burn.

Architects behind the project at The Neuk in Barry designed a property on metal supports with all the living accommodation on its upper floor.

A bund would also be built to keep the waters of the Barry Burn back.

The measures, they argued, would hold back one-in-500-year flooding levels.

But Sepa and Angus Council objected to the scheme.

And planning appeal councillors have now upheld a delegated refusal issued in August.

They said they weren’t prepared to put emergency services at extra risk going to rescue folk living there.

Contemporary design for Barry home

The site is part of an existing dwelling on Station Road in Barry.

Architects Brunton Design said the three-bed home have been developed with the flood risk in mind.

“We accept the site is in an area where there is a possible one in 500-year event,” they stated. It would bring a water level of 300/500mm.

“That has had us design in mitigation features which raise all habitable accommodation above that point on steel columns.

“This solution is sustainable and the removal of the siting double garage will not increase the existing flood risk to any surrounding properties.”

They added: “The house proposed is a good example of how a contemporary design can contribute to a settlement which has developed gradually along its only road.

“The colours and materials are not garish and attention-seeking but would form a good focal point for the settlement start.”

Appeal committee united against Barry house bid

But council development review committee chairman Bill Duff led unanimous opposition to the plan.

“If Sepa are objecting in the current climate we just cannot take the risk there,” he said.

“Even if the house is above ground level, if we get serious flooding their cars will be disabled.

“We’re still going to potentially need the emergency services to come and rescue them and we can’t allow additional houses with that risk factor.

“For me this is an open and shut case if Sepa are objecting and our own roads colleagues as well.”

Councillor Chris Beattie added: “I think this is pretty clear.

“It’s a high risk from the Barry Burn.

“Sepa are predicting flooding in this area and it’s going to get a lot worse pretty soon.”