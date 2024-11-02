Carnoustie Airbnb operator given 60 days to remove ‘dangerous’ rail line static caravan

A Carnoustie man blocked from using a caravan beside the main east coast rail line as an Airbnb has been given 60 days to get rid of it.

Last month, Angus councillors rejected Tony Lindsay’s planning bid for the three-bed static in his Ireland Street garden.

He applied for permission to use it as a short-term let.

It previously welcomed Airbnb visitors before new rules around holiday lets came in.

But Mr Lindsay said the listing had been taken down and a relative was now using it.

Local opposition to garden caravan

His plan was slated by officials, neighbours and Carnoustie Community Council.

Objectors claimed it was dangerous because of how close it sits to the passing railway.

And the caravan was already under enforcement threat.

Angus Council told Mr Lindsay to remove it in July.

He fought the ruling with an appeal to the Scottish Government.

But the two-month removal order put back in place after the appeal was dismissed.

Mr Lindsay lodged Airbnb reports from January to July this year which showed no bookings or earnings.

Online reviews had said it was “lovely to see the trains go past”.

Appeal Reporter Tammy Swift-Adams said: “The council has submitted copies of online reviews from people who have previously booked and stayed in the caravan.

“The council also states that it continues to receive reports of the caravan being used transiently by different individuals.

“There is no tangible evidence before me of more recent short-term letting.

“Based on the combined appellant and council evidence of previous listing and letting with Airbnb, I find that, on the balance of probabilities, the caravan has been used as a short-term let.”

No permitted development rights

She added: “The appellant states that the caravan does not require planning permission as it is used by friends and family and is overflow accommodation and ancillary to the house.

“However, no tangible evidence has been submitted to show incidental use and I have found that, on the balance of probabilities, the caravan has been used as independent residential accommodation and as a short-term let.

“Neither of these uses are incidental to the normal enjoyment of a dwellinghouse.

“There are no permitted development rights that allow the siting of a caravan for either of these uses.”

Mr Lindsay also argued the council enforcement notice could have put a restriction on its use and allowed it to stay.

“The breach of planning control can only be remedied through both the cessation of the

use and the removal of the caravan,” said the Reporter.

Mr Lindsay was not available for comment.