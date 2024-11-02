Carnoustie Airbnb operator given 60 days to remove ‘dangerous’ rail line static caravan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carnoustie Airbnb operator given 60 days to remove ‘dangerous’ rail line static caravan

The Scottish Government has upheld a council enforcement notice against the caravan in an Ireland Street garden.

By Graham Brown
The static caravan is beside the main east coast rail line at Carnoustie. Image: Supplied
The static caravan is beside the main east coast rail line at Carnoustie. Image: Supplied

A Carnoustie man blocked from using a caravan beside the main east coast rail line as an Airbnb has been given 60 days to get rid of it.

Last month, Angus councillors rejected Tony Lindsay’s planning bid for the three-bed static in his Ireland Street garden.

He applied for permission to use it as a short-term let.

It previously welcomed Airbnb visitors before new rules around holiday lets came in.

But Mr Lindsay said the listing had been taken down and a relative was now using it.

Local opposition to garden caravan

His plan was slated by officials, neighbours and Carnoustie Community Council.

Objectors claimed it was dangerous because of how close it sits to the passing railway.

And the caravan was already under enforcement threat.

Angus Council told Mr Lindsay to remove it in July.

Carnoustie Airbnb caravan
The sea-facing caravan is beside the east coast railway line. Image: Supplied

He fought the ruling with an appeal to the Scottish Government.

But the two-month removal order put back in place after the appeal was dismissed.

Mr Lindsay lodged Airbnb reports from January to July this year which showed no bookings or earnings.

Online reviews had said it was “lovely to see the trains go past”.

Appeal Reporter Tammy Swift-Adams said: “The council has submitted copies of online reviews from people who have previously booked and stayed in the caravan.

Carnoustie Airbnb caravan appeal fails
An interior shot of the Carnoustie caravan. Image: Supplied

“The council also states that it continues to receive reports of the caravan being used transiently by different individuals.

“There is no tangible evidence before me of more recent short-term letting.

“Based on the combined appellant and council evidence of previous listing and letting with Airbnb, I find that, on the balance of probabilities, the caravan has been used as a short-term let.”

No permitted development rights

She added: “The appellant states that the caravan does not require planning permission as it is used by friends and family and is overflow accommodation and ancillary to the house.

“However, no tangible evidence has been submitted to show incidental use and I have found that, on the balance of probabilities, the caravan has been used as independent residential accommodation and as a short-term let.

“Neither of these uses are incidental to the normal enjoyment of a dwellinghouse.

Objections to Carnoustie Airbnb caravan
There were a number of objections to the Ireland Street caravan. Image: Supplied

“There are no permitted development rights that allow the siting of a caravan for either of these uses.”

Mr Lindsay also argued the council enforcement notice could have put a restriction on its use and allowed it to stay.

“The breach of planning control can only be remedied through both the cessation of the
use and the removal of the caravan,” said the Reporter.

Mr Lindsay was not available for comment.

