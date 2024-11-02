Sheriff says Angus woman’s death at Ninewells ‘not in vain’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sheriff says Angus woman’s death at Ninewells ‘not in vain’

Changes have been made at the Dundee hospital following Jacqui Hunter's tragic death and protocol for prescribing misoprostol been highlighted nationally.

By Ross Gardiner
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

A sheriff has said an expectant mother who died at Ninewells the day after her unborn daughter did not die in vain.

Jacqui Hunter died on May 13 in 2020 after being admitted to the hospital in Dundee to deliver her baby Olivia, tragically found to have died in utero the day before.

Mrs Hunter, from Fowlis in Angus, died as a result of an amniotic fluid embolism (AFE), a rare obstetrics complication.

Hers was labelled “a very complex syndrome” in which a woman gets amniotic fluid into their bloodstream just before, during or immediately after childbirth.

A fatal accident inquiry was held into the 39-year-old’s death and it was revealed NHS Tayside has ramped up protective measures relating to a drug Ms Hunter was given while in hospital.

Sheriff Gillian Martin-Brown
Sheriff Gillian Martin-Brown.

In her ruling, Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown wrote: “Ms Hunter’s death and that of her baby Olivia were utterly tragic.

“Though I have made no formal findings, Ms Hunter’s death has led to a change in prescription practice at Ninewells Hospital in order to prevent such an error happening in the future and the issue has been raised nationally.

“Her death has not been in vain.

“I hope that this inquiry has addressed the concerns that he and Ms Hunter’s family have had about what happened to Ms Hunter and why.”

Overdose

At Ninewells, a dose of misoprostol was prescribed and administered to Mrs Hunter shortly before her death.

It is medication used to prevent and treat stomach and duodenal ulcers, induce labour, cause abortions and treat postpartum bleeding.

The dissolving, fingernail-sized tablets were administered vaginally an hour or two before the procedure.

Ms Hunter’s dose was between eight and 10 times the NHS Tayside guidance.

Once the overdose was noticed, no attempts were made to retrieve any trace of the two unabsorbed tablets.

The inquiry heard it is something for which there was no protocol.

Expert witness consultant obstetrician Dr Philip Owen concluded it was possible but not probable had Ms Hunter been administered the correct dose, her death could have been prevented.

Dr Owen also indicated an appreciable body of competent, responsible obstetricians would not have attempted to remove the misoprostol.

The inquiry heard that since 2020, issues around prescribing misoprostol have been raised nationally.

Since Ms Hunter’s death, a new triple-checked procedure was introduced at Ninewells.

‘Utterly tragic’

The FAI heard from Ms Hunter’s widower, Lori-Mark Quate.

The sheriff’s report stated: “He described her as the love of his life, an absolute ray of sunshine with a cracking sense of humour.

“Mr Quate felt lucky to have been loved by Ms Hunter and she made him want to be a better person. They were soulmates.”

The sheriff has also determined failure by Lochee Medical Practice to refer Jacqui Hunter to Ninewells hospital days earlier did not materially contribute to the development of AFE.

The full judgement can be read here.

