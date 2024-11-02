Gold for Angus entrepreneur who created canine spa and organic dog soap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gold for Angus entrepreneur who created canine spa and organic dog soap

Animal-lover Arlene Millar was inspired by her cockapoo Henry to create her Arbroath business Henry and Co.

By Liza Hamilton
Dog spa owner Arlene Millar has been celebrated at the Women in Business Awards. Image: Mike Reid
Dog spa owner Arlene Millar has been celebrated at the Women in Business Awards. Image: Mike Reid

Angus dog grooming entrepreneur Arlene Millar was inspired by her beloved cockapoo Henry to develop an organic shampoo for pets, then a canine spa in Arbroath.

She invested all her savings in the Allan Street business when the bank rejected her for a loan.

Now the former vet nurse is on a roll. She has been name-checked in British Vogue for her popular Henry and Co pet products and received an invite to a reception at the House of Lords.

Arlene has also just won gold at a national awards scheme celebrating the UK’s leading female entrepreneurs.

She scooped the prize at the Best Business Women Awards in London in the animal services category.

Arlene Millar with her dogs Cooper and Henry checking out a copy of British Vogue where Henry and Co gets a mention. Photo: supplied

The businesswoman saw a gap in the market so she developed an organic dog shampoo inspired by Henry and things have taken off.

Now with Henry used for all the company branding, he has become an Arbroath celebrity.

Creating Henry and Co in Arbroath

Arlene’s pet product range has since expanded to include ear cleaner for dogs, three-in-one dog spray and organic dog soap.

Not to leave pet owners out, she has even produced a line in Cockapoo Lovers Gin.

Meanwhile, her popular dog spa in Arbroath has built up a client list extending from Aberdeen to London.

And her seven-strong grooming team is booked up well into January.

“It’s been a fantastic 2024 for us which I am so grateful for,” she smiles.

Arlene Millar of Henry and Co with Dawn Brown, sponsor of Best in Animal Services. Image: supplied

Reacting to her gold award win, Arlene said she was over the moon.

“We were there representing Scotland, the past two years I’ve won silver, this year proudly and honourably I won gold,” she added.

“Such an honour amongst all these amazing businesses to win.

“We specialise in organic dog grooming products in our unique one of a kind in Scotland and England organic dog spa.”

Unique concept

Judges commended Arlene for creating a “hugely successful business” and recognising the need for better grooming products for pets.

“Henry and Co prioritises pet wellbeing through organic dog grooming, using chemical-free products with a personalised approach for tailored care,” they said.

“She has grown this fantastic and unique concept, and her entry shared a strong sense of her passion and drive.

“Not only to serve customers and their pets but also the community. Impressive work.”

