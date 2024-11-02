Gold for Angus entrepreneur who created canine spa and organic dog soap

Angus dog grooming entrepreneur Arlene Millar was inspired by her beloved cockapoo Henry to develop an organic shampoo for pets, then a canine spa in Arbroath.

She invested all her savings in the Allan Street business when the bank rejected her for a loan.

Now the former vet nurse is on a roll. She has been name-checked in British Vogue for her popular Henry and Co pet products and received an invite to a reception at the House of Lords.

Arlene has also just won gold at a national awards scheme celebrating the UK’s leading female entrepreneurs.

She scooped the prize at the Best Business Women Awards in London in the animal services category.

The businesswoman saw a gap in the market so she developed an organic dog shampoo inspired by Henry and things have taken off.

Now with Henry used for all the company branding, he has become an Arbroath celebrity.

Creating Henry and Co in Arbroath

Arlene’s pet product range has since expanded to include ear cleaner for dogs, three-in-one dog spray and organic dog soap.

Not to leave pet owners out, she has even produced a line in Cockapoo Lovers Gin.

Meanwhile, her popular dog spa in Arbroath has built up a client list extending from Aberdeen to London.

And her seven-strong grooming team is booked up well into January.

“It’s been a fantastic 2024 for us which I am so grateful for,” she smiles.

Reacting to her gold award win, Arlene said she was over the moon.

“We were there representing Scotland, the past two years I’ve won silver, this year proudly and honourably I won gold,” she added.

“Such an honour amongst all these amazing businesses to win.

“We specialise in organic dog grooming products in our unique one of a kind in Scotland and England organic dog spa.”

Unique concept

Judges commended Arlene for creating a “hugely successful business” and recognising the need for better grooming products for pets.

“Henry and Co prioritises pet wellbeing through organic dog grooming, using chemical-free products with a personalised approach for tailored care,” they said.

“She has grown this fantastic and unique concept, and her entry shared a strong sense of her passion and drive.

“Not only to serve customers and their pets but also the community. Impressive work.”