St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari explains why son Paavo will join Perth coaching staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari explains why son Paavo will join Perth coaching staff

The 26-year-old was the head coach of a women's team in Finland.

By Eric Nicolson
Paavo (left) and Simo Valakari.
Paavo (left) and Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari, has confirmed that his son, Paavo, will join his backroom team at McDiarmid Park.

The Perth boss decided to retain Andy Kirk, Alex Cleland and Gordon Marshall after taking over from Craig Levein last month.

But he is also keen to “add something extra from outside” and believes Paavo, 26, who had been the head coach of SJK women’s team, fits the bill.

As with new centre-back, Bozo Mikulic, Saints are yet to secure a work permit.

“He was a goalkeeper who played in the highest level in Finland,” said Valakari.

“From a very early age he was really interested in becoming a coach.

“He has worked with youth and women’s teams.

“He’s a modern coach who will help us to plan and execute our daily training process with the other staff.

“I think he will work very well with our existing staff here.

Andy Kirk and Alex Cleland.
Andy Kirk and Alex Cleland are staying at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS.

“As with everything, I look at how we can improve our team.

“He will bring something extra to help us on a Saturday.

“I’ve coached him but haven’t worked with him, coaching together.

“We’ve obviously had many, many football conversations over the years and analysed games together.

“I’m repeating myself about how good the staff already here are.

“But at the same time I wanted to add something extra from outside to get a different picture.”

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone midfielder, Jason Holt.
Jason Holt: St Johnstone have an identity and need to stick with it
Simo Valakari explained to Benji Kimpioka why he took the striker off.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari spells out 'non-negotiables' to star striker Benji Kimpioka
Sven Sprangler running beside a St Mirren player while playing for St Johnstone.
Sven Sprangler embracing new St Johnstone status
St Johnstone manager, Simo Valakari, suffered his first loss.
4 St Johnstone talking points as one player shines brightest in Simo Valakari's new-look…
St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari reveals lesson St Johnstone must learn after falling to 3-1 defeat against…
St Johnstone Fans napkin protest
St Johnstone ultras explain bizarre napkin protest at Dens Park
7
St Johnstone defender, Kyle Cameron.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari expects Kyle Cameron to benefit from armband 'weight' being…
St Johnstone's Matt Smith.
Matt Smith reveals love for St Johnstone as Perth star talks up hopes of…
St Johnstone captain, Nicky Clark.
Simo Valakari reveals Nicky Clark is the permanent St Johnstone captain
Crowds outside Hampden before Rangers vs St Johnstone premier Sports cup tie
Rangers fan admits police clash after violent drum theft from St Johnstone fan liaison…

Conversation