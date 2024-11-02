St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari explains why son Paavo will join Perth coaching staff

St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari, has confirmed that his son, Paavo, will join his backroom team at McDiarmid Park.

The Perth boss decided to retain Andy Kirk, Alex Cleland and Gordon Marshall after taking over from Craig Levein last month.

But he is also keen to “add something extra from outside” and believes Paavo, 26, who had been the head coach of SJK women’s team, fits the bill.

As with new centre-back, Bozo Mikulic, Saints are yet to secure a work permit.

“He was a goalkeeper who played in the highest level in Finland,” said Valakari.

“From a very early age he was really interested in becoming a coach.

“He has worked with youth and women’s teams.

“He’s a modern coach who will help us to plan and execute our daily training process with the other staff.

“I think he will work very well with our existing staff here.

“As with everything, I look at how we can improve our team.

“He will bring something extra to help us on a Saturday.

“I’ve coached him but haven’t worked with him, coaching together.

“We’ve obviously had many, many football conversations over the years and analysed games together.

“I’m repeating myself about how good the staff already here are.

“But at the same time I wanted to add something extra from outside to get a different picture.”