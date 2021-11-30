Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment

Meet the Angus woman whose business is booming thanks to dog grooming

By Maria Gran
November 30 2021, 5.23pm Updated: December 1 2021, 10.07am
Arlene Millar, owner of Henry and Co, with her cockapoos Henry and Cooper.
Arlene Millar, owner of Henry and Co, with her cockapoos Henry and Cooper.

When Arlene Millar was told by the bank her business idea was not feasible, she put every penny she had into opening it anyway.

The Arbroath woman had been a vet nurse for 15 years when she in 2017 launched her own brand of organic dog shampoo, Henry and Co.

While still working as the local vets’ nurse and dog groomer she sold her increasingly popular products in local shops and at fairs.

Henry and Co soon became so big Arlene decided to leave the vets to open her own salon and boutique.

She invested all her money in the Allan Street salon when the bank rejected her for a loan.

Arlene is also a dog grooming lecturer at Dundee and Angus College.

“It was really scary going from wages to nothing at all, but I was lucky to have a big clientele from the vets, as they weren’t going to offer dog grooming after I left,” Arlene says.

“I took on two girls straight away and asked them to chair rent, because I didn’t have any money to pay them.

“I invested all the money I had, but I can proudly say I’ve got staff now.”

Henry and Co finds fame in Arbroath

The inspiration for her business came from her six-year-old cockapoo Henry.

Arlene switched to organic dog shampoo to make his coat stay shiny, but struggled to find locally sourced products.

The Henry and Co range now includes shampoos, conditioners, fragrance sprays, dematting sprays, dog balm and a new ear cleaner.

Dog groomer Megan Sandeman helps Arlene groom their four-legged customers.

The dog groomer says: ” Every year I’ve tried to launch something different.

“Our organic ear cleaner was a little outside the comfort zone of the company that makes my products.

“Within the first six months it launched, we won two awards for it. It’s now our top seller.

“I’ve had to make bigger bottles of it as a lot of dog groomers are using it and go through it fast.”

Arlene wanted Henry to be at the centre of the range and his face is on every bottle.

This, as well as videos the pair made over lockdown, has made the cockapoo somewhat of a celebrity in Arbroath.

Arlene with her inspiration for her business venture, Henry.

“When walking Henry people say hello to him and I don’t even know who they are,” laughs Arlene.

“We also had a woman come into the shop and recognise us from the videos.

“She was very excited to meet him.”

New treat range in the works

While Henry might seem the star of the show, Arlene’s other dog Cooper is about to be heading up his own range.

She is currently creating dog donuts to sell in the shop along with shampoos and toys.

The Arbroath boutique is all decked out for Christmas.

After four years in the Arbroath salon, she has built up a solid clientele from Aberdeen to London.

This means Henry and Co is fully booked from now and into the new year.

“We can’t even squeeze a hamster in now, it’s that busy,” says Arlene.

“I think people enjoy coming here because we use our own products in the salon.

“We also offer a pick-up service in Angus with Dukes Dog Walking for those who can’t take their dog themselves.”

The Henry and Co team Megan Sandeman, Arlene Miller and Jocelyn Smith, and of course Henry and Cooper.

Even with the books full six weeks in advance, a new salon is not on the horizon.

Instead, Arlene’s next goal is to get her products out as far and wide as she can.

“I’m really proud to see my products and Henry’s face among all the big brands on the shelves.”

More from The Courier