Aberdeen Christmas Classic: Suffolk and Texel gimmers meet strong demand

By Reporter
November 30 2021, 5.24pm
ANM deputy head of livestock Colin Slessor in the rostrum selling pedigree sheep at the Aberdeen Christmas Classic.

Suffolk and Texel gimmers met a strong demand at the Aberdeen Christmas Classic sale of pedigree sheep selling to a top of 3,800gn and 2,500gn respectively.

Sale leader was the champion Suffolk from the Stuart family’s Birness flock from Ellon, purchased by Shropshire-based pedigree breeder Paul Delves buying for his Bridgeview flock.

For his money he gets a gimmer by Limestone Legacy which sold carrying twin lambs to Mogford Major.

Birness also received 2,000gn for their reserve from the same buyer. She was also sired by Legacy and sold due with a pair of lambs to Salopian Scuderia.

Second top price amongst the Suffolks was 2,200gn paid for the third prize gimmer from Jim Innes’ Strathbogie flock from Huntly, purchased by Helen Goldie, Harpercroft, Kilmarnock. She is by Castleisle Capaldi and sold due to Crewlands King Pin.

A Suffolk sells in the ring at the pedigree sheep sale at the Aberdeen Christmas Classic.

Just behind on 2,000gn was a Creagislay-bred gimmer by Birness Boris from Jimmy Douglas, Woodhead of Cairness, Fraserburgh.

Inverurie-based C and G Thomson, Wester Tulloch, Midmar, forked out the cash for this girl which sold carrying twins to Annakisha Helluva Good.

Texels

Jim Innes also received 2,500gn for his champion Texel gimmer, which was bought by Wilson Peters, The Cuilt, Crieff. She is by Deveronvale Aftershock and sold due to Cressage Enforcer.

Matching that price was a gimmer by Midlock Bright Spark, from Stuart Barclay’s Harestone flock from Insch, brought out by shepherd Eoin Cumming. She sold due to Mellor Vale Déjà vu.

Top price for Graham Morrison’s Deveronvale flock from Inchbruich, Cornhill, was 2,200gn paid for a half sister to his top breeding ram, Deveronvale Aftershock.

She is by Carran Crackerjack and sold carrying twin lambs to Cressage Enforcer to Keith Park, Wyrebeck, Scorton.

Texels line up for judging in the pre-sale show.

Duncan McNiven, Craigfarg, Glenfarg, bought the lead priced Texel ewe lamb at 2,400gn from Turriff-based breeder, Robbie Wilson.

His Milnbank entry that was reserve at the pre-sale show is a daughter of Teiglum Dancing Brave bred from a ewe by Strathbogie Yes Sir.

Other breeds

The reserve champion Beltex topped the other breed prices at 1,400gn for Grant Dinnie, Birdgeton, Muir of Fowlis.

His gimmer by Woodies Edgy changed hands due with a pair of lambs to Ryder Eddie, to G and L Carroll, Edendiack, Huntly.

Blue Texels also met a strong demand, peaking at 1,500gn from Stasa Moyes’ Saltire flock from Broadwater, Skene, when purchased by K Mackay, Smithy House, East Mey, Thurso.

Stasa’s partner, Stuart Wood enjoyed a good trade for Beltex and Badgerface Texels with the latter peaking at 1,400gn for a ewe in lamb to the imported sire, Full Monty. The buyer was K Mckeague, Baldoukie, Tannadice.

The Aberdeen Christmas Classic was organised by Aberdeen and Northern Marts in association with the Aberdeen Fatstock Association.

Averages: Beltex ­– 12 gimmers, £578.33; four ewe lambs, £370. Blue Texels –­ 16 gimmers, £650.00; five ewes, £770; three ewe lambs, £406.67. Other breeds ­– 10 ewes, £835; 11 gimmers, £523.66; four ewe lambs, £687.50. Suffolk – 22 gimmers, £1320.45; 10 ewe lambs, £633. Texel – Three ewes, £316.67; 89 gimmers, £768.76; 12 ewe lambs, £570. Bluefaced Leicester – Five gimmers, £520.

