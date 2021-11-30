Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Storm Arwen: Templeton Woods closed after weather damage

By Emma Duncan
November 30 2021, 5.26pm
Templeton Woods in Dundee.
Templeton Woods in Dundee has been closed to the public following damage from Storm Arwen.

Dundee City Council said the decision was made following a site assessment on Tuesday.

Following the assessment, the woodland will be closed and people are asked to avoid the area.

This is to allow for the storm damage to be assessed as well as any safety concerns.

Information and updates regarding the status of the site will be shared on Dundee City Council’s social media pages.

Templeton Woods can be found about a 15-minute drive from Dundee city centre and just off Coupar Angus Road.

Storm Arwen caused damage across Tayside and Fife

Storm Arwen caused damage across Dundee as well as Perth, Angus and Fiife.

Some woodlands in the area may not be safe to access for several months with walkers, cyclists and other visitors asked to stay away.

The more than 90mph winds damaged Ballumbie Castle’s golf driving range and Dundee’s Charleston Bar. They were among the many buildings feeling the impact of the storm.

Thousands were left without power, about 3,300 households in Perthshire and Angus spent a fourth night without electricity on Monday.

Several roads were blocked by fallen trees and bus and rail services were also disrupted.

Several schools in Angus have also closed as the result of power cuts in the aftermath of the storm.

Storm Arwen response slammed as ‘monumental failure’ of government

