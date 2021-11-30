Storm Arwen: Templeton Woods closed after weather damage

An error occurred. Please try again.

Templeton Woods in Dundee has been closed to the public following damage from Storm Arwen.

Dundee City Council said the decision was made following a site assessment on Tuesday.

Following the assessment, the woodland will be closed and people are asked to avoid the area.

This is to allow for the storm damage to be assessed as well as any safety concerns.

Following an initial site assessment earlier today, it is necessary to close public access to Templeton Woods at this time in order to assess storm damage & any potential safety concerns. — Dundee City Council (@DundeeCouncil) November 30, 2021

Information and updates regarding the status of the site will be shared on Dundee City Council’s social media pages.

Templeton Woods can be found about a 15-minute drive from Dundee city centre and just off Coupar Angus Road.

Storm Arwen caused damage across Tayside and Fife

Storm Arwen caused damage across Dundee as well as Perth, Angus and Fiife.

Some woodlands in the area may not be safe to access for several months with walkers, cyclists and other visitors asked to stay away.

The more than 90mph winds damaged Ballumbie Castle’s golf driving range and Dundee’s Charleston Bar. They were among the many buildings feeling the impact of the storm.

Thousands were left without power, about 3,300 households in Perthshire and Angus spent a fourth night without electricity on Monday.

Several roads were blocked by fallen trees and bus and rail services were also disrupted.

Several schools in Angus have also closed as the result of power cuts in the aftermath of the storm.